The WHO says there is & # 39; emerging evidence & # 39; airborne coronavirus transmission

Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO technical officer for infection prevention and control, said during a briefing on Tuesday that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter.

"We recognize that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields, with respect to the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic, and therefore we believe that we must be open to this evidence and understand its implications with respect to modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions to be taken, "Alleganzi said.

Infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkove of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said many of the signatories to the letter are engineers, "adding to the growing knowledge about the importance of ventilation, which we consider to be very important "

"We have been discussing the possibility of airborne and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of Covid-19 transmission, as well as droplets. We have examined the fomites. We have examined the oral faeces. We have examined mother to child. Of course, we have also observed animals on humans, "said Van Kerkove.