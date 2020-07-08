The WHO says there is & # 39; emerging evidence & # 39; airborne coronavirus transmission

Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO technical officer for infection prevention and control, said during a briefing on Tuesday that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter.
"We recognize that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields, with respect to the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic, and therefore we believe that we must be open to this evidence and understand its implications with respect to modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions to be taken, "Alleganzi said.
Infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkove of the WHO Health Emergencies Program said many of the signatories to the letter are engineers, "adding to the growing knowledge about the importance of ventilation, which we consider to be very important "
"We have been discussing the possibility of airborne and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of Covid-19 transmission, as well as droplets. We have examined the fomites. We have examined the oral faeces. We have examined mother to child. Of course, we have also observed animals on humans, "said Van Kerkove.
She said the agency is working on a scientific summary that summarizes current knowledge about the transmission of the deadly virus, which should be available in the coming weeks.
Alleganzi emphasized that more research on the Covid-19 transmission is still needed.
"So these are research fields that are really growing and for which there is some emerging evidence but it is not definitive," he said.
"And therefore, the possibility of airborne transmission in public settings, especially under very specific conditions, in crowded, closed, and poorly ventilated locations that have been described cannot be ruled out. However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted. "