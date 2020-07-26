The widow of the New York police sergeant in anti-police protests: & # 39; heartbroken & # 39; for & # 39; what is happening across the country & # 39;

The widow of the fallen New York police sergeant. Paul Tuozzolo told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that she is "heartbroken" by violent clashes with police across the country.

"We are heartbroken that we are seeing what is happening across the country and we want to be able to do something about it," said Lisa Tuozzolo. "We want to be able to speak because we don't want anyone else to be in our tragic situations."

Tuozzolo made the comments a day after she participated in a "Back the Blue" demo on Long Island, New York, which was joined by more than 1,000 people, according to the Long Island Press.

The rally was sponsored by the non-profit organization Law Enforcement Officers Weekend and reportedly attracted people from the Long Island and New York City police departments, as well as members of the community and those who support local pro-police organizations.

"Don't back down, keep fighting, keep remembering how much they appreciate you, how much they need you and how much we care about you," Tuozzolo told the crowd at the rally on Saturday.

Her husband was killed in 2016 and a second officer was injured when an ex-con opened fire on them in the Bronx. He left his wife and two young children.

On Sunday she said she participated in the rally because "it was vitally important that we make sure that our officers knew how much they care about them and how much we appreciate them and how much we really support them."

"They need our support now more than ever," he continued.

Since George Floyd's death in police custody in May, there have been increasing calls to dismantle or dismantle police departments across the country.

Tuozzolo appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" after another night of unrest and disorder in more than half a dozen US cities on Saturday, with chaos including damage to federal buildings and local police precincts, and a fatal shooting. in Austin, Texas.

"All the officers feel the anger of the tragedy that took place," Tuozzolo said Sunday, adding that "as in any profession, there are bad people."

She went on to say that there are also "good people in law enforcement and they should not be punished for the actions of others."

"Our officers sacrifice every day," said Tuozzolo. "They leave their families, they leave their newborns, they leave their parents dying and elderly to be there in communities that support people they don't know."

Host Pete Hegseth asked Tuozzolo, "Do you think we have an opportunity to rally the nation in support of law enforcement officers?"

"I certainly hope so," he said in response.

He added that he believes it is important that the "silent majority" be heard.

"I think it is important to our community, our cities, and certainly our nation [to understand] that this is not about political agendas, but about being human beings and caring for each other and making sure we treat each other with kindness and respect and compassion always, ”said Tuozzolo.

Dom Calicchio and Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.