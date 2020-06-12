The widow of Wuhan's whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang has given birth to her son

Li's wife told Litchi News on Friday morning local time that she gave birth to a baby in a Wuhan hospital.
"Can you see it from the sky? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them," he wrote on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.
In late December, when reports of a dangerous new virus emerged in the city, he texted alumni of medical school warning them of the news.
"I just wanted to remind my college classmates to be careful," he told CNN in February.
Soon after, he was targeted by the Wuhan Police, who accused him of rumors. He was made to sign a statement acknowledging his "misdemeanor" and promising to no longer commit "illegal acts."
On February 1, she tested positive for the virus. He died less than a week later, at age 34, sparking a rare wave of pain, fury, calls for freedom of expression and government responsibility online.