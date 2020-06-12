The widow of Wuhan's whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang has given birth to her son

Li's wife told Litchi News on Friday morning local time that she gave birth to a baby in a Wuhan hospital.

"Can you see it from the sky? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them," he wrote on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Li was a physician in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was the zero zone of the coronavirus pandemic.

In late December, when reports of a dangerous new virus emerged in the city, he texted alumni of medical school warning them of the news.