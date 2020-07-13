The wild bison will return to the UK for the first time in thousands of years.

The ancient steppe bison once roamed the land that would later become England. Their presence significantly provided other animals and plants with the healthy ecosystem they needed to thrive.
The UK is now looking at the steppe bison's closest relative to reclaim the area's ancient forests – the European bison.
"They eat bark and create dust baths that have benefits for many plants and animals," added the trust. "These are functions that have been lacking in our UK forests for thousands of years, and getting them back can help restore an abundance of wildlife."
"The Wilder Blean project will demonstrate that a wilder and nature-based solution is the right one to address the climate and natural crisis we are facing now," Paul Hadaway, director of conservation for the Kent Wildlife Trust, said in a statement. "Using lost key species like bison to restore natural processes in habitats is the key to creating bio-abundance in our landscape."
Once the bison have settled in your fenced area, the public will be able to visit and observe the animals.