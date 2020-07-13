The wild bison will return to the UK for the first time in thousands of years.







The ancient steppe bison once roamed the land that would later become England. Their presence significantly provided other animals and plants with the healthy ecosystem they needed to thrive.

The UK is now looking at the steppe bison's closest relative to reclaim the area's ancient forests – the European bison.

The $ 1.4 million "Wilder Blean" project, funded by the People's Postcode Lottery Dream fund, aims to free a small herd of European bison in the forests of West Blean, near Canterbury in East Kent, during the spring 2022.

The bison will come from the Netherlands or Poland, where previous releases have been successful, and the initial release will include a male and three females, according to The Guardian. Natural breeding is expected to increase the size of the herd.