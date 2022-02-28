The Wilds Season 2 is coming soon! If you’re a fan of survivalist adventures, then you won’t want to miss this. The first season was a huge hit, and the second season is sure to be even better. The series revolves around a group of teenage girls who are left wrecked on a desolate island after an aeroplane crash. These girls are clueless they’re the subjects of a social experiment.

They must use their skills to survive in this hostile environment. The second season promises to be even more exciting than the first, with new challenges and obstacles for players to overcome. Stay tuned for more information on The Wilds Season 2!

The Wilds Season 2 updates

Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the YA series will return with a second season next Friday, May 6 — 17 months after its release. The company revealed eight teenage boys as new cast members and released images of them in action!

What will season 2 follow?

The Wilds will continue to focus on “the harrowing experience of a group of stranded teenage girls stranded on a deserted island,” according to the official logline. The girls have been secretly recruited into an elaborate social experiment. It is revealed that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied in the new season… there is also a new set of subjects, a group of teenage boys who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

Who are these new boys?

As mentioned previously the boys will include, Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak, Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert, Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms, Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka, Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia, Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, and Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard.

Why you should watch The Wilds?

The show is set in a very believable world and the characters feel like real people. The story hooks you from the beginning and never lets’s go. The acting is phenomenal, and the special effects are some of the best I have ever seen on a teen drama series.

The Wilds is a show that I think everyone should watch. The story is amazing, and the characters are so well developed. The acting is incredible, and the special effects are top-notch. I can’t wait for Season Two to come out!

When is the second season coming?

The new season will come on May 6. Stay tuned.

Who is reprising in The Wilds Season 2?

It stars Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani, Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell, Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn, Reign Edwards as Rachel Reid, Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind, Helena Howard as Nora Reid, Erana James as Toni Shalifoe, and David Sullivan as Daniel Faber among many others.

What is the cast saying?

Sophia Ali said, “I’m so excited to be back for The Wild second season. This show is amazing and the cast is like family. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Shannon Berry said, “The Wilds Season was so much fun to film and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. The cast and crew are awesome and I think we have some really great things in store for the fans.”

Reign Edwards said, “The Wilds is my first series regular role and I am so blessed to be a part of it. The cast and crew are amazing and I can’t wait to see what happens in Season Two.”

Mia Healey said, ” Filming The Wilds was such an incredible experience. The cast and crew are amazing and I can’t wait to see what happens next.” The Wilds Season Two is coming soon and we are all so excited! The cast and crew are amazing and I know we have some great things in store for the fans. Make sure to stay tuned for more information on The Wilds Season Two! In the meantime, make sure to check out The Wilds Season One on Netflix now!