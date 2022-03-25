Sophia Ali and Rachel Griffiths are the stars of The Wilds, a tense new drama that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Ali plays Gaby, a woman who has been struggling to get by since she was released from prison. When Gaby is offered a job as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family, she jumps at the chance. Griffiths plays Roz, the matriarch of the family and Gaby’s boss. The Wilds explores what happens when these two women clash head-on.

The Wilds is a fascinating study of power dynamics and the lengths to which people will go to get what they want. Ali and Griffiths are both excellent in their roles, and the supporting cast is strong as well. The Wilds is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a good drama. It airs on Sundays at nine pm on ABC.

Who is the cast in The Wilds

– Sophia Ali

– Rachel Griffiths

What is the plot of The Wilds?

The Wilds follows the story of two women who clash head-on. Sophia Ali plays Gaby, a live-in nanny for a wealthy family. When her boss, Rachel Griffiths’ character Roz, the matriarch of the family, asks her to do something that goes against her moral code, Gaby quits. This sets off a power struggle between the two women. Who will come out on top? You’ll have to watch to find out!

What did the cast of The Wilds say?

“The Wilds is a show about teenage girls who are stranded on an island after their plane crashes,” says Sophia Ali, who plays Gaby. “It’s a coming-of-age story about these girls having to survive and figure out how to get along with each other.”

“I’m excited for people to see The Wilds because it’s such a unique show,” says Rachel Griffiths, who plays Roz. “It has amazing female characters and is just really fun to watch.”

What were the reviews of The Wilds?

