In December 2020, Amazon surprised many with a new show called “The Wilds” about eight teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. At first, it feels like the show is similar to “Lost” or “Lord of the Flies,” but that’s where the similarities end.

Recently, there was no trailer for the second season of The Wilds. But we hope to get one soon. If and when we do, we will let you know right away.

What is the release date for The Wilds Season 2?

Amazon has not given any information about when the second season of “The Wilds” will be on. It was delayed by a few months because of the pandemic. But they are finally able to start producing Season 2 now, thanks to a behind-the-scenes video posted by the official “The Wilds” Twitter page.

Variety also said that the producers are moving for Season 2. They will film in Australia instead of New Zealand. One reason is that they can get more money from Australia because it has become a place where people make films and shows.

It seems like “The Wilds” Season 2 will be released in early 2022. You can’t be sure that there won’t be any other delays and the production and post-production could take longer than expected. Still, it’s reasonable to think that the second season of “The Wilds” will be on TV in 2022.

What is the expected plot of The Wilds Season 2?

The end of “The Wilds” Season 1 has some big surprises. One is that Adam will die soon. Another is that Nora knows what’s going on and has been helping the others the whole time. She is hiding the truth from everyone, including her twin sister. There is another girl on the island who knows about Nora and wants to talk to her about Nora leads Leah to an open pit and leaves her there. She might climb out or Dawn of Eden staff might rescue her.

In the aftermath of the group’s supposed to rescue, they are interviewed by people who we think work for a place called Dawn of Eden. They seem like nice people and we don’t know if their experiment is over yet. Leah tries to escape from the facility at the end of the season. It’s not clear if she is successful. Meanwhile, it is unclear what happened to Nora and Martha in the flash-forwards. There are small hints in the book that one of them might have died. They talk about her sister in the past tense, and people at the store looked at Martha’s stuff. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long for answers.

The first season of this show is about the teenage girls and their struggles, and how they survived on the island. We also see flashbacks to before they crashed, and after they were rescued – but we don’t know by who. The Wilds has 10 episodes and is a success. Amazon quickly renewed it for Season 2.

What is the star cast of The Wilds Season 2?

Rafael Garcia, a quiet, sensitive teenager who gravitates toward people with stronger, more charismatic personalities than his own.

Henry Tanaka, a reclusive type who prefers to retreat into the safety of his noise-canceling headphones and dwell on the darkness in the world.

Josh Herbert, a talkative, awkward, and nervous teenager from a wealthy family in San Diego

Kirin O’Conner, a short-tempered lacrosse player who doesn’t have much patience for weakness.

Ivan Taylor, an activist and aspiring playwright with an impeccable fashion sense and a razor-sharp wit.

Scotty Simms, a fast-talking teenage entrepreneur

Scotty’s best friend Bo Leonard, a soft-spoken, contemplative teenager from Florida.

Seth Novak, who is funny, smart, and full of charisma

Other details about the star cast:

We can expect these people to be in the second season: Sarah Pidgeon (Leah), Sophia Ali (Fatin), Jenna Clause (Martha, Reign Edwards (Rachel), Mia Healey (Shelby), and Shannon Berry (Dot).

Deadline.com confirmed that there will be a whole new group of cast members on the show. The new people are Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan. They are probably going to make up the new Twilight Of Adam.

