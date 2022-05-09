The Wilds Season 2 premiered on October 17th and, after waiting so long for it, fans were eager to see what would happen. The season is darker and scarier than the first one, with more violence and death.
However, some viewers feel that the new characters introduced in this season are not well-developed and lack depth.
So far, The Wilds has been renewed for a third season, but it remains to be seen whether or not the show will continue to hold its audience’s attention.
The plotline of The Wilds season
The Wilds season two follows the same group of girls who were stranded on a deserted island in the first season.
The new season picks up where the last one left off, with the girls being rescued and brought back to civilization.
While they are all relieved to be safe, they are also struggling to readjust to life back home. The Wilds is a dark and gritty show that tackles some difficult topics, such as mental illness, sexual assault, and teenage pregnancy.
The show’s writers are not afraid to take risks. The Wilds season two is darker and scarier than the first, but it loses its hold when new characters are introduced. The plotline feels disjointed and the new characters are not as interesting as the ones from the first season.
I would still recommend The Wilds to fans of the first season, but I would caution them to lower their expectations for the second season.
Names of the characters in The Wilds
Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:
- Nora Reid as Helena Howard
- Shelby Goodkind as Mia Healey
- Seth Novak as Alex Fitzalan
- Leah Rilke as Sarah Pidgeon
- Toni Shalifoe as Erana James
- Martha Blackburn as Jenna Clause
- Fatin Jadmani as Sophia Taylor Ali
- Rachel as Reign Edwards
- Jeanette Dao as Chi Nguyen
- Ivan Taylor as Miles Gutierrez
- Dr. Daniel Faber as David Sullivan
- Scotty Simms as Reed Shannon
- Henry Tanaka as Aidan Laprete
- Kirin O as Charles Alexander
- Bo Leonard as Tanner Ray Rook
- Rafael Garcia as Zack Calderon
- Josh Herbert as Nicholas Coombe
- Kirin O’Connor as Charles Alexander
- Susan as Jen Huang
- Thom as Joe Witkowski
- Alex as Jarred Blakiston
- Audrey as Barbara Eve Harris
The Female Cast of The Wilds Talks About Not Having Memories This Episode
After a strong first season, The Wilds returns for a sophomore outing that is darker, scarier, and more intense.
The girls are back on the island, but this time they’re not alone. And while the new characters add an element of mystery, they also take away from the focus on our core group of girls.
Season two opens with the girls still stranded on the island, but now they’re dealing with the aftermath of last season’s events. There are new alliances, new betrayals, and new secrets to be uncovered.
And while the girls are trying to figure out what happened to them, they’re also being hunted by a new danger.
The Wilds is still a gripping, suspenseful show, but it loses something in the transition to this new season. The first season was all about the girls and their fight for survival.
This season feels like it’s more about the adults and their secrets. And while that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it does take away from the power of the show.
The fans on The Wilds
The subreddit has also been vocal about its disappointment with the new season. One user commented, “It’s just not as wonderful as another.” The new characters are bland and uninteresting, and the plot is all over the place.”
Others have praised the show for its willingness to take risks and experiment with its formula. Some other user stated, “The Wilds is perhaps one of the most different as well as adventurous television programs. “It’s worth watching just to see what they’ll do next.”
At the end of the day, The Wilds is still a good show. It’s just not as great as it used to be. Hopefully, the third season will find a way to recapture the magic of the first.
What do you think? Have you seen The Wilds Season Two?