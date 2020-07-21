The winner of the reality of whistleblowers tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Whistleblower Reality Winner of the National Security Agency tested positive for coronavirus and fears he will die inside Texas federal prison, where he is serving a five-year sentence, according to a report.

Winner, 28, who was convicted in 2018 of leaking a secret report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, told his relatives that more than 500 inmates at FMC Carswell, a women's prison in Fort Worth, have now given positive for the global pandemic. , The Guardian reported.

"The reality is that he is going to die there," his sister, Brittany Winner, said in an interview, the outlet said. "Before, she worried that she was positive, which she had just done, and now she worries that she will get sick and that there is nothing they can do to help her.

Two inmates died from the deadly virus in the controversial federal shutdown, which is the subject of complaints about unsanitary conditions.

"They are all sitting together in a concrete room facing the real possibility of dying hundreds of miles away from their family," Dallas civil rights attorney Alison Grinter told the Guardian. "That is a shared experience that is terrifying."

Grinter said Winner is "medically vulnerable" because she suffers from bronchial problems and has had bulimia problems.

Winner also told family members that prison guards make fun of prisoners who are infected with the virus.

"The officer did his best to come to my room and say," I just wanted to congratulate you on your positive results, "he wrote to his sister.

Winner was the first person charged under the Espionage Act by the Trump administration. He was working as an analyst with a defense contractor when he printed classified documents that allegedly revealed that Russia had hacked into the United States' voting software before the election.