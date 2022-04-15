Fans of The Witcher franchise were dealt a crushing blow today when it was announced that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been delayed indefinitely. The news, which came in the form of a statement on the game’s official website, cited “technical issues” as the reason for the delay. This announcement was met with widespread anger and disappointment from fans of the series.

The overview of The Witcher 3

Wild Hunt follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who is searching for his missing adopted daughter. The game was released in 2015 and was met with critical acclaim, winning numerous Game of the Year awards. The next-gen update was announced earlier this year and was supposed to bring the game to PS54 and Xbox Series X/S. The update was supposed to include improved visuals, performance, and ray-tracing support.

It’s unclear when The Witcher’s next-gen update will be released, but CD Projekt Red has said they will provide more information “soon.” In the meantime, fans of The Witcher series can play The Witcher III: Wild Hunt on PC, PS45, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility.

The news of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update being delayed indefinitely has left fans angry and frustrated. Many took to social media to express their disappointment with CD Projekt Red’s decision.

Cyberpunk 2077 prices have grown to 18 million, while The Witcher 3 has shipped 40 million copies.

The success of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has been nothing short of amazing. The game has sold over 40 million copies since it was released in 2015, and its next-gen update is one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. However, it seems that fans will have to wait a little longer for the update, as CD Pro Projekt Red has announced that it has been delayed indefinitely.

This is a huge disappointment for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the update, which was originally scheduled to release this month. The delay comes as a result of the company’s focus on developing Cyberpunk 2077 and ensuring that it meets player expectations. While this is understandable, it’s still a major letdown for Witcher fans.

It’s unclear when the next-gen update will be released, but CD Projekt Red has promised that it will be worth the wait. In the meantime, fans can content themselves with The Witcher Netflix series, which is set to release its second season later this year.

‘The Witcher 3’ Starring Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, and Others Make a Guest appearance in Fantasy Drama

The Witcher Netflix series is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski books, not the video games. The show has been a hit with fans and critics, and it looks like the second season will be just as good as the first.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher, make sure to check out the show when it returns later this year. And if you’re still waiting for the next-gen update, well, you might be waiting a while longer.

Pubic reaction as well as critics on The Witcher 3

’s Next-Gen Update has been largely negative. The update which was announced last year was supposed to come out this month. The news of the delay has not gone down well with the game’s fans who are angry and frustrated at the decision.

The Witcher has been praised for its story, characters, and world-building. The game was a commercial success, selling over 20 million copies.

It was also nominated for numerous awards, including Game of the Year. The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama television series produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. If you’re a fan of The Witcher, make sure to check it out now!!