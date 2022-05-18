Netflix is planning to release The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel movie this Christmas. The film will be a standalone story that tells the origin story of Giralt of Ravia, the protagonist of The Witcher video game and book series. The movie is being produced by Netflix in collaboration with The Sean Daniel Company, which produced The Mummy franchise.

The storyline of The Witcher

Blood Origin will take place in the elven world before the humans arrived and will focus on the first Witcher. The film will be written by Lauren Schmidt Hiss rich, who is also the showrunner for The Witcher Netflix series. Netflix has not yet announced a release date or cast for The Witcher: Blood Origin. However, with production set to begin soon, we can expect more news to drop in the coming months. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel movie to the popular Netflix show The Witcher. The movie is set to release on Christmas this year and will focus on the first Witcher. The showrunner for The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hiss rich, will also be writing The Witcher: Blood Origin. We can expect more news about the release date and cast in the coming months as production begins soon.

EastEnders, as well as the Witcher, stars to appear in Midsomer Murders biopic

A new Midsomer Murders documentary is set to feature interviews with EastEnders and The Witcher stars. The two-part program, titled The Making of Midsomer Murders, will air on ITV later this month. EastEnders star Nitin Ganatra, who played Haresh Chandra in the long-running soap, will be interviewed alongside The Witcher star Myanna Burring. The Making of Midsomer Murders will air on ITV on 4 April. The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Netflix this Christmas.

Know More about The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part prequel series that will focus on the very first Witcher and is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. The series will star Myanna Burring as Elfriede, a powerful Elven sorceress, and will be directed by Declan de Barra. The Witcher: Blood Origin was announced last year and is one of several The Witcher projects in development at Netflix. The streaming giant is also working on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film that will focus on Giralt’s mentor Visemic, and The Witcher: Season Two, which is currently in production.

Witcher producers have already plotted out Season 4 of The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin will no doubt be a hit with fans of the franchise, and we can’t wait to see it. Christmas can’t come soon enough! The Witcher: Blood Origin is just one of The Witcher franchise. With The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, The Witcher: Season Two, and The Witcher Season Four all in development, it’s clear that Netflix is serious about this world. And we are here for it! The Witcher: Blood Origin will focus on Giralt’s mentor Visemic, and it sounds like it’s going to be amazing. We can’t wait to see it! Stay tuned for more information! What are your thoughts on The Witcher: Blood Origin? Are you excited?