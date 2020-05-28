The Witcher Games spends 50 million copies in sales

The Eternal Fire has favored the stoic White Wolf of Rivia as CD Projekt Red has just announced that The Wizard The game series has officially sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

While the Geralt saga and his companions in the Northern Kingdoms are well known in Europe, it wasn't until the critically acclaimed CDPR gaming trilogy that the franchise really became famous and garnered worldwide attention. Even the first two games were not as successful as might be expected, although the second managed to generate enough excitement to allow the studio to continue with its most ambitious project, the three that became known as Wild Hunt.

Netflix The Wizard will no doubt explore more parts of the continent's fictional world in the coming seasons, but even if budgetary reasons come up, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It will continue to be a great frame of reference for fans of Andrej Sapkowski's work. From sunny Toussaint to the islands of Skellige and the free province of Novigrad, CD Projekt managed to create a rich and vibrant world that still feels fresh and attractive after more than 5 years.

Perhaps that's why the game continues to perform well on the market, not to mention that the overwhelming success of the new live-action series has definitely returned the favor by boosting the CDPR game. The company recently revealed its earnings in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, and it appears that Wild Hunt has come out on top once again.



Piotr Nielubowicz, Vice President of CDPR, stated the following as part of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

“For us, this is an unprecedented first quarter in terms of both revenue and net profit. This result was mainly attributable to the continued strong sale of The Witcher 3, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary. Celebrations Must Be Celebrated: I am pleased to inform you that the total sales of all The Wizard the series have exceeded 50 million copies. "

There has recently been talk of a new game, so let's hope these staggering numbers succeed in inciting the company to develop another sequel in the world of The Wizard. Fans would love to return to the Northern Kingdoms, even if the Geralt story has already ended. I mean, there are still a few Witchers roaming the continent, right?