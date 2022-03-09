Do you enjoy watching dark and gritty movies with morally ambiguous characters? If so, The Witcher is the series for you! The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often cannot be trusted. The first season in the series, The Witcher, was released in 2019 and quickly became a cult classic. If you’re looking for a new franchise to get into, The Witcher is definitely one to watch!

Gustavsson opened up about Henry Cavill teaching her about being show lead

oOn Collider Ladies Night, Gustavsson also pointed to a particular individual who helped shape her approach to being a show headliner for the better, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill.

Gustavsson only showed up in one episode of Season 1 of The Witcher as Geralt’s mom, but the gig swung her the break to unite directly with Cavill on some vital material. Gustavsson did note the worth of being capable to work on a show of that scale before jumping into Vikings Valhalla, but she also heavily pressed the impression Cavill made on her as the# 1 on the call sheet for The Witcher.

Gustavsson said this about her experience

“ The thing that I suppose I take down from it the most is working with Henry Cavill. He tutored me so much on how a# 1 should behave. Even though I came around, I’ve only liked two little scenes with him, it was fantastic to see a star of that magnitude for me coming in and being this random Swedish actress, the way that he was so cooperative. He was really, truly sweet about, ‘Would you mind if I changed this line? Did you want to run the scenes together?’ Make sure that everyone on the set’s comfy, making sure that everyone knows his name, that he knows their names.

I think that was really eyeopening for me because coming from Sweden, you hear so multiple stories about, ‘Oh, all of these Hollywood actors and they ’re just in their trailers with their massage therapists and they ’re so frightful,’ and also to meet this man who’s like, not only the most talented and gorgeous man, but just such a lovely person, that was a big comfort for me and I hope that I can bring those qualities to set and make sure that everyone who works on my sets feels seen, feel like they’re a creative mate.”

What is The Witcher about?

The Witcher is a story about Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster hunter who struggles to find his place in the world. The show is based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and it has been adapted for television by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The Witcher premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher?

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Media Simson as Francesca Findabair among numerous other characters.

Destiny has revealed itself. Prepare for The Witcher Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/wx5RuCn11Z — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

What is the cast saying about The Witcher?

Henry Cavill said, “The Witcher is an extraordinary story. The fans love it, and I think it’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, said “I’m so excited to be a part of The Witcher. It’s an amazing show with such strong female characters.”

The show has been praised for its complex plotlines, interesting characters, and spectacular action sequences. If you’re looking for a show that will leave you wanting more, The Witcher is definitely worth watching.

Why you should watch The Witcher?

If you are a fan of medieval fantasy, The Witcher is definitely the show for you. The series has elements of magic, monsters, and adventure that will keep you entertained for hours on end. The story is complex and intriguing, and the characters are well-developed and likeable. The worldbuilding is excellent, and the visual effects are top-notch. You will not be disappointed if you decide to watch The Witcher.