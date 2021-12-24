The Witcher: The Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game that was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The story, which takes place in a medieval fantasy world, follows Geralt of Rivia who has been trained to hunt monsters for years. The season 2 release will feature the return of Ciri and Geralt’s journey to find her while also fighting against an evil greater than anyone imagined.

What is the story behind The Witcher?

The Witcher is based on a series of novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season has 8 episodes and is based on The Last Wish, and Sword of Destiny published in 1993. The Last Wish is the first book in The Witcher series and introduces Geralt of Rivia, a witcher – a professional monster slayer mutated from birth to fight supernatural threats. The story follows his journey as he tries to find Ciri, the heir to the throne of Cintra.

Season 2 will be based on the books A Grain of Truth, The Last Wish, Blood of Elves, and the beginning of Time of Contempt. The season is having 16 episodes. The main character is Geralt of Rivia who has been hired to find a young woman named Cirilla which he eventually finds out holds great power within herself as she gets older… And it isn’t good news when your target is wanted dead just about everywhere in the realm unless paid otherwise from one side or another. The series progresses with Geralt and Ciri racing against an evil greater than anyone imagined while they are also being hunted by the Nilfgaardian Empire which is a powerful empire in The Witcher universe. While all this is going on, other characters are introduced that make the show even more interesting to watch.

Who is returning for The Witcher Season Two?

The Witcher series would not have been made so popular without these super-amazing artists. Henry Cavill has played Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra is seen playing Yennefer of Vengerber. Freya Allan as Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra, and MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries. Other characters are Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Adam Levy as Mousesack. Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach. Season 2 of The Witcher has already been released on OTT platform Netflix on December 17, 2021. The show is worth binge-watching. You will be hooked to your screens.

What is the cast saying about the series?

Anya Chalotra who plays Yennefer says that “the new season takes The Witcher saga to a whole new level.” Freya Allan who plays Ciri said, “I was really excited when I got the role because my character goes through so many different emotions throughout the season.” MyAnna Buring, Tissaia de Vries added “She’s a leader, she’s a mentor, she’s somebody who’s very strong and has a lot of integrity. And I think that those are all qualities which are really important to have.” Meanwhile, Geralt is being played by Henry Cavill who said, “He’s a lone wolf. He’s somebody who is quite happy on his own, but he does have relationships with people that are important to him.” Netflix has done an amazing job in creating The Witcher series. The cast seems excited about the new season and so are the viewers. The show is worth binge-watching. You will be hooked to your screens! Be sure to watch The Witcher: Season Two.

Why people should watch season 2 of The Witcher?

The Witcher is a fantasy drama with lots of action-adventure. The new season is going to be even more amazing than the previous one. The series promises to give a full pack of entertainment to its viewers which they will remember. We can expect some amazing scenes with lots of activities taking place. The new season introduces new dangers that our beloved characters need to face. There are going to be some heart-stopping moments which you cannot miss! Some viewers who have seen the series are impressed with it. The production, acting, and storyline are all done perfectly. The show is something different which has been lacking in other shows broadcasted on Television. People have started comparing this drama favourably to some of the best Hollywood movies out there. This just goes to show that The Witcher series is one not to be missed! So don’t waste any more time! Watch The Witcher: Season Two premiered on Netflix! Grab a popcorn basket and set yourself for the show. The Witcher: Season Two is an epic story that you don’t want to miss!