The Witcher is a dark and engrossing fantasy adventure that has quickly become one of the most popular TV shows of the year. The series, which is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The second season of The Witcher just premiered on Netflix, and if you’re not already watching it, you’re missing out!

It has not been a long time since the season hit the screens that season three was announced. Read on to find out everything latest about The Witcher series.

When is season three coming up?

Till now we do not have any news about when we can expect the third season. There is only the announcement of the third season coming. But as soon as the new season comes you will be informed. Stay tuned to know more.

What happened in The Witcher season two?

The first half of the season shows Ciri and Geralt travelling to Kaer Morhen and the world’s most weird father-daughter relationship. As for Yennefer, everyone thinks she is dead but spoiler alert, she isn’t. Yennefer has lost her magic to a trapped demon, the deathless mother. The battle between the Nilfgaard and Cintra introduces elven sorceress Francesca Findabair who forms an alliance with the Nilfgaardian Mage Fringilla. However, when Francesca is found to be pregnant, a spanner is thrown in the works. On the other side in Kaer Morhen Vesemir finds out that Ciri’s powers are because of her possession of the elder blood, presumed to be a very long-extinct mutagen ingredient for creating new witchers. Despite the dramatic buildup to Season 2, we also had some heart-wrenching scenes. Yennefer ultimately returns to Aretuza, and we have an emotional reunion with mother-figure Tissaia (who also presumed her dead).

The second half of Season 2 tells us that Ciri is prophesied to destroy the world and she has links with these monoliths scattered across it. She insists on being a subject in a one thousand-year-old witcher-making process using her own blood which Geralt stops at the right time. Geralt comes to know that Yennefer is alive. Jennifer finds out from the deathless mother what she needs to do to get her powers back is deliver Ciri to. Surprisingly, Geralt, Ciri, and Yenn run into each other at the Temple of Melitele where Ciri is meant to be learning magic from the priestess Nenneke. In the highly anticipated finale, Francesca’s elven baby is murdered, causing pain it releases the deathless mother who heads off to possess Ciri. The episode also reveals a hidden monolith in the witcher tree is revealed.

The cast of The Witcher series

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. It also has Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Media Simson as Francesca Findabair, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir among many others.

Why you should watch The Witcher?

The Witcher has a high entertainment value, and the series will keep you wanting more. The pacing is good despite having many characters to focus on. The Witcher also explores real-life complexities like racism, misogyny, and political power struggles between different kingdoms. The show’s dark world makes it a lot of fun for fantasy fans. The fight scenes are exceptionally well done, and the script is at times funny. The Witcher has a lot going for it, but sadly it suffers from some glaring flaws that are hard to ignore. The show’s biggest flaw is that its characters can be difficult to connect with because they all seem so cold on the surface. The cast does not do much to help this problem since many of them give wooden performances at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot also feels confusing and disjointed due to how many different storylines there are in each episode. The Witcher’s plot can be very convoluted, and the show only has eight episodes to get you invested in what is happening. The show does not do enough to make its characters interesting or engaging, which makes it hard for viewers to care about them. The main character of the show is Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who is a monster hunter who uses his supernatural abilities to hunt down creatures that are terrorizing.