The WNBA has gone too far to be silenced by Kelly Loeffler (Opinion)

In 1997, the world of sports was noticed when squads of pioneering women entered the court, including Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Rebecca Lobo, Tina Thompson, Cynthia Cooper, and one of my favorites, Teresa (T-Spoon) Weatherspoon. Your fearless leader? Unrestricted sports executive Valerie Ackerman, the league's first president, and current NCAA commissioner of the Big East basketball conference.

His message was clear: the women had ended up sitting on the sidelines. It was also his game. And they were taking their shot.

Then they were, and now they are, determined to command respect and forge a future for girls and young women that confirms: when we play, we win, on and off the court.

So today when I see incredibly talented players like Renee Montgomery (Atlanta Dream) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) not only pushing the game forward but leading conversations on social justice and equality, I know they are a testament to the strong legacy left behind. by those original WNBA icons. Those of us who follow women's basketball closely, know that it has often been the WNBA, not the NBA, that has started conversations about justice and equality, which has prompted their male counterparts to speak out, although women received much less fanfare.

That's why the players' recent reprimand of Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, was such a proud moment for me, and I'm sure, many other WNBA fans.

These women have gone too far to be silenced by people like Kelly Loeffler.

An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Loeffler, urged the league on Tuesday to cancel plans to allow players to wear shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name," a reference to Breonna Taylor and countless others. of other women who were killed by the police or died in custody. Instead, Loeffler wrote in a letter to league commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who wants to see the American flag on all WNBA apparel.

In the letter, obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and ESPN Loeffler, he argued that Black Lives Matter was a "political movement that advocated for police disbursement" and "promoted violence and destruction across the country. I think it is fully misaligned with the values ​​and goals of the WNBA. "

But the WNBA women, who are more than 80% black, are not buying Loeffler's brand of politics and now some are asking him to relinquish his co-ownership of his team.

The outrage was immediate.

White Breanna Stewart is just one of a growing number of WNBA players of all races who challenge Loeffler's fitness to be part of the league, tweeting

"How do you still own it? Bye Kelly. Keep that negative energy out of our league."

Renee Montgomery, who plays for the Loeffler team but had already decided to step down from the 2020 season weeks ago to focus on social justice issues, said she was saddened by the stance of her team owner, tweeting

"It saddens me a lot to see that my team's ownership does not support the movement and all that it stands for. I was already sitting this season and this is an example of why, I would love to have a conversation with you about What if you're depressed?

Despite criticism, Loeffler does not seem to shy away from attention.

She is playing her crowd. And he probably hopes his message of racial harassment will resonate in November, when he faces a tough special election among a group of 20 other candidates for his seat in the United States Senate. The Republican senator was appointed in 2019 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

And ironically, or perhaps intentionally, the senator appears guilty of what she is accusing the WNBA of doing: injecting politics into sports.

A day after writing his letter, Loeffler ripped a page out of Trump's campaign book and stopped to belittle athletes participating in protests against police brutality and the killings of unarmed citizens. On twitter, Loeffler said "We must keep politics out of sport. We must not promote movements that promote violence. And I will not remain silent about it." Several politicians, especially Democrats, have already called this measure a desperate ploy to earn political points.

Loeffler does not back down. And while the league is clearly trying to distance itself from the owner of its Atlanta team, it remains to be seen what impact, if any, it will face on the league.

For now it appears that the WNBA will continue with plans to honor the BLM movement taking place around the world. In a statement, Commissioner Engelbert stated that the league "will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice."

Fighting for social justice is nothing new for WNBA women.

You should know that I was there at the beginning.

In 1996, I was assistant sports editor at the New York Daily News and in charge of coverage around the league launch. Like women on the court, the WNBA gave many women in sports the opportunity to finally prove themselves on the job. In the media, it was default: mostly white male sports writers made fun of the game, refused to cover women's basketball.

Today's league is steeped in a culture that has long been vocal on issues of social justice and women's equality, from equal pay for all women and mental health awareness to racial justice and LGBTQ equality. .

In 2009, when I was co-chair of the GLAAD board of directors (formerly the Alliance of Gays and Lesbians Against Defamation) we were invited to work with the WNBA to develop and organize team and fan events for LGBTQ fans. Our goal was to help eradicate the toxic and homophobic attitudes that too often follow women in sports. Led by former NBA Commissioner and civil rights champion David Stern and then WNBA President Donna Orender, the WNBA fearlessly led these initiatives, long before gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights had earned federal level.

This time, I bet Loeffler's attempt to silence players fails. Players are right to want him out of the league. And there is a precedent: Donald Sterling, former owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers. Sterling was banned for life from the league and fined $ 2.4 million after his racist recordings were made public.

Today, seeing the WNBA woman, indeed all young voices, demanding justice in the face of such horrible racial hatred keeps me hopeful for the future.

It looks like they are playing for everyone to win.