The WNBA season is here: breaking down contenders, suitors

After navigating through the obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the past four months, the WNBA is ready to start the 2020 season, though more than a dozen players have opted for health issues or spending time battling for social justice. The teams reported to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida the first week of July, and the shortened 22-game season begins on Saturday. Here's a look at the league landscape:

Main contenders

Washington Mystics: Defending champions are missing LaToya Sanders, Natasha Cloud and Tina Charles, who chose not to participate, while reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who has Lyme disease but was denied a medical exemption to sit, has not vowed to to play. The Mystics will report to 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meeseman, who averaged 21.8 points per game in the 2019 postseason.

Seattle Storm: With 2018 League MVP Breanna Stewart, who missed last season with a ripped Achilles, shooting guards Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd and forward Natasha Howard, Seattle will be formidable in the West.

Los Angeles Sparks: G Brittney Sykes, F / C Kristine Anigew and G Seimone Augustus will lead LA, although the Sparks will miss Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Oliver, who opted not to participate.

Chicago Sky: With Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields on the backcourt, Sky features one of the best threesomes in the league.

The next level

Phoenix Mercury: Diana Taurasi returned after missing last season due to injuries and the team acquired star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith to go to All-Star center Brittney Griner. However, losing DeWanna Bonner (traded) and Jessica Breland (choosing not to participate) could hurt her title chances.

Connecticut Sun: F Alyssa Thomas and G Jasmine Thomas will be a great asset to DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who comes east after 10 seasons in Phoenix. But missing All-Star Jonquel Jones (choosing not to participate), Briann January (choosing not to participate), and Natisha Hiedeman (quarantining) will hurt her chance in a second consecutive race.

Las Vegas Aces: Not having Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, who chose not to participate, will hurt, but with star F A’ja Wilson, the Aces have a good playoff opportunity.

Minnesota Lynx: Looking to make the playoffs for the 10th season in a row, the Lynx are led by reigning rookie of the year Napheesa Collier and 2017 MVP Sylvia Fowles, though the loss of free agency Seimone Augustus could be costly.

Lower inhabitants

Atlanta Dream: The Dream was already one of the worst WNBA teams and will now be absent from starters Renee Montgomery and Tiffany Hayes, who chose not to participate.

Indiana fever: With veteran All-Star Candice Dupree and guards Kelsey Mitchell and Victoria Vivians, Fever has a chance to surprise.

New York Liberty: While the No. 1 pick in the draft, Sabrina Ionescu, could lift Freedom in the future, being without Asia Durr (opt-out) and Rebecca Allen (opt-out) could be an insurmountable challenge for an extremely young team.

Dallas Wings: The Wings are committed to rebuilding around sophomore star Arike Ogunbowale after trading Diggins-Smith during the offseason.