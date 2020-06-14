The woman finds a decades-old message hidden behind her wallpaper

You never know what's hidden behind your walls until you look.

A woman in London decided to redecorate one of the rooms in her home and began removing the wallpaper. While removing the layers, he says he discovered a message that had been hidden behind the walls for more than two decades.

Charlotte Morrison spoke to Fox News, saying finding the message made the hours spent removing the wallpaper worthwhile.

He uploaded a photo of the note to Facebook, which says: “If you ever need to re-wallpaper this room, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls at $ 21.00 per roll. I didn't have enough (it really bothered me). "

The note was simply signed "Jon" and was dated December 21, 1997.

After posting the image to Facebook, he received over 17,000 likes and was shared over 14,000 times. Surprisingly, the post finally reached Jon's family, who contacted Morrison.

"It really made me laugh and I'm glad that (Jon's) relative has contacted me and I could tell him how his note made so many people laugh," she explained.

Since Jon doesn't use Facebook, he didn't know how popular his message had become.

Morrison has not spoken directly to Jon, he explained. "I've talked to (Jon's relative)," he said. “She asked him questions that I had asked him and he confirmed them, he also told us about the characteristics of the house that were here when we moved. She said she hates social media, and I told her that social media thinks she's a legend. "

Now Morrison says he just needs to decide what to do with the room where the message was found.

"We have actually been ripped apart to either wallpaper or paint," he said. "I originally wanted to paint, but since I found the note, I'd like to try Jon's math."