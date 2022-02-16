The Woman in the House is a gripping novel of psychological suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watching the world go by from her living room window, heartbroken Anna sets her sights on a handsome new neighbour until she witnessed what seemed like an entirely normal evening turn into something much more frightening.

What is The Woman in the House all about?

A heartbroken woman named Anna is confused about whether or not she witnessed a murder. She mixes alcohol with medications prescribed by her therapist, which causes her frequent hallucinations. Anna suffers from a crippling fear of the rain (homophobia). Anna is excluded by members of her own community, including her new neighbours, and was labelled crazy by the police. Her doubt of whether or not she saw a murder take place, Anna takes it upon herself to find the truth behind this. However, the movie left a few questions hanging.

What happened to Elizabeth?

In the show Massacre, Mike is a fascinating character. He killed and ate Anna’s daughter Elizabeth during some sort of cannibalistic meltdown but it’s never actually confirmed in the series! We don’t know how Mike was able to have time for a snack and get killed before someone from the jailbroke down his door, but we’re willing to suspend our disbelief here.

Who murdered the woman in seat 2A?

The end of the first half left us with an uncanny feeling in our gut. The ending of this show is confusing, especially with the discovery that Anna’s seatmate was dead and then just disappears. This definitely makes way for a second season where we can see this mystery unfolding.

What happened to Rex?

Rex and Anna had a genuine connection. We last saw Rex, he was getting arrested for Lisa’s murder. But we know that he had a rock-solid alibi and got out of jail so will likely show up again in season 2 now that Anna has happily reunited with her ex-husband?

Why you should watch The Woman in the House?

The Woman in the House is a must-watch not just because of the cliffhanger but also because of its great acting and suspenseful storyline. The show will keep you guessing until the very end. And with only eight episodes, it’s easy to catch up on this great new show.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is created by Rachel Ramras & Hugh Davidson & Larry Dorf. It was directed by Michael Lehmann. The cast includes Kristen Bell as Anna, Michael Ealy as Douglas, Tom Riley as Neil, Mary Holland as Sloane, Cameron Britton as Buell, and Samsara Yett as Emma among a few others.

New Netflix series ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’ starring Kristen Bell premieres on January 28th. pic.twitter.com/IhNHFE7149 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2022

What is the cast saying about The Woman in the House?

Kristen Bell said, “I read the script and it was so well written I wanted to be a part of it. The character is multi-layered, flawed, and fascinating. It’s rare to find a role like this.” Michael Ealy said, “The Woman in the House is an intense thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. The cast is amazing and I’m excited to work with them.” Tom Riley said, “It’s always great to work with friends and The Woman in the House was no exception. The cast gelled quickly and we had a lot of fun playing off each other.”

Critic reviews The Woman in the House

The Woman in the House is a gripping novel of psychological suspense that will keep you guessing until the very end. Rotten Tomatoes is a popular website that reviews movies and TV shows. The site’s average rating of 6/10 makes it difficult to determine what the public opinion on any given work might be, but 56% (50 critics) have given positive feedback so far! The Guardian was not pleased with this series and gave it two stars out of five, criticizing how confusing the tonal shifts are. They summarize that “not amusing at best” or even worse than expected–disturbing!