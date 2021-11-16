In this new movie, the main character is a woman. It’s a story that people have never seen before. In 2018, a movie about the Kingdom of Dahomey was announced. It is a land in Africa that people have not talked about before. The story will be about the Amazons, who are all female and warriors.

A company called TriStar Pictures bought the rights to produce a film called “The Woman King.” The company is working with Welle Entertainment, Juvee Productions, and Jack Blue Productions. When the movie deal was announced, Julius Tennon of Juvee Productions said in a statement that “The Woman King” has the potential to be a game-changer for women of color everywhere. Meanwhile, Cathay Schulman of Welle Entertainment compared “The Woman King” to the iconic 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther.”

‘Black Panther’ just showed us how the power of imagination and lore could reveal a world without gender and racial stereotypes. The Woman King is a story of an African woman that helped fight slavery, colonialism, and other bad things. She was important in unifying her country.

What is the release date of The Woman King?

“The Woman King” is not yet out, but based on when its distributor, TriStar Pictures, puts out movies, the movie is probably coming out in 2023.

TriStar Pictures has more than 20 movies in development, but not all of them have a release date. So far, there are three which have been announced: the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” premieres Thanksgiving weekend 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter), In December 2022, a musical called Matilda will debut. It’s about a girl who is not so good at being nice. And in December 2022, there will be another movie coming out called The Nightingale. It’s about two sisters who live during World War II and it stars Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

“The Woman King” has not been scheduled for production yet. It is unlikely that it would start before any of those three movies you mentioned. Movies usually take 10-14 months to complete, which means we won’t get to see them within the next couple of years.

What is the plot of The Woman King?

This show is based on events that happened in the past. The place was called Dahomey, which is now in Benin. There was an all-female military group called the Dahomey Amazons. They may have started sometime around 1600 AD (based on information from Smithsonian). European people said that Dahomey was like Sparta. They are both city-states.

In the story, Nanisca is a general of the Amazons. Her daughter, Nawi, does important work too. Together they fought enemies who violated their honor and enslaved people. They also tried to destroy their lives. Nanisca and Nawi are probably made-up people. But they might be like real people. They might be like someone in 1889 who joined the Amazons. Nawi was a woman who was thought to be the last surviving member of the Amazons when she died in 1979. She had been fighting against the French in 1892 during their Second Franco-Dahomey War. The characters in “The Woman King” might make decisions based on what these women did. We will see.

Nawi (Nyong'o) and his people fought the French and other tribes. The French took people from their tribe as slaves, which is not right.

Who will be starring in it?

A website called Deadline reported that Viola Davis will be playing Nanisca in “The Woman King.” She has won many awards, like the 2017 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “Fences” and she also has two Primetime Emmy Awards. A different actress will play the role planned for LupitaNyong’o. The new actress is called ThusoMbedu and she has been nominated for an International Emmy Award and has just starred in a film called “The Underground Railroad” by Barry Jenkins. The third member of the cast so far is Lashana Lynch. Her role has not yet been announced. She just starred in “Captain Marvel.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood is the director of this movie. Her first movie was “Love & Basketball” which she wrote and directed. The script for this movie was written by Dana Stevens.”