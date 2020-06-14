The woman of & # 39; Karen & # 39; apologizes to a Filipino man for calling the police over chalk

A California "Karen" who called police about a Filipino man who was writing "BLACK LIVES MATTER" in chalk on her own property said Sunday that she "deeply" regrets her "racist" actions and wants to have coffee with him to apologize. personally. .

"There are not enough words to describe how sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his house," Lisa Alexander he said in a statement posted on Twitter – referring to it I find now infamous videotaped with San Francisco resident James Juanillo.

When Alexander's husband filmed it, the woman told Juanillo that he was illegally writing on the retaining wall because it was "private property" and that she knew the owner.

Juanillo is the owner of the building.

"I should have taken care of my own business," wrote Alexander, who has been nicknamed "Karen," the derogatory term for white women perceived as headlines, on social media, in their mea culpa.

“I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and I have learned a painful lesson. I am carefully analyzing the meaning behind white privilege, ”said Alexander.

"I would love to have a coffee with Mr. Juanillo in our neighborhood so I can apologize in person."

Juanillo, who is Filipino, according to local media, had noted at one point during his own recording of the encounter: "That's why Black Lives Matter."

Since the video went viral, Alexander has seen his skincare line drop by makeup firm Birchbox, according to SFGATE.