The woman recreates famous movie sets for her hamster during the running of the bulls

A hamster is getting the star treatment after its owner created real-life miniature movie sets from popular movies for the furry pet to play.

Lisa Murray-Lang, 44, took up the hobby of creating movie-themed gaming venues for her hamster, Spud, after the UK shut in due to the coronavirus pandemic and lost her job.

PET CAT GATHERED WITH HIS FAMILY 12 YEARS AFTER HE ESCAPED

"I needed a way to keep myself busy, and then my friend sent me a video of guinea pigs in a small art gallery," Murray-Lang told SWNS.

"I thought," That's it, Spud has to go too! "And I got to work making my own version."

With time on his hands, Murray-Lang resorted to creating small models out of cardboard boxes and doll furniture to create iconic spaces like Hogwarts from Harry Potter and Coronation Street from the UK soap opera, SWNS reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The English graphic designer spent three days each at the complex playgrounds, including charming details like hamster-themed artwork and bar stools.

"Looking at me, you might think I'm angry, but it's kind of fun," he said.

"I don't have a lot of options during blocking, so it's a good way to keep myself busy."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman has not stopped with just the sets themselves, but has also been searching for costumes for Spud to put on as she explores her new digs.

"I found him a pair of gold glasses to make Spud look like Harry Potter," he said.

Murray-Lang, who lives at home with her husband and their four cats, told SWNS that she hopes to turn her hamster's adventures into children's books.

"Spud loves it, he is always excited for his next adventure," the woman told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's kind of fun and it gives me something to focus on," he added.