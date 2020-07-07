The woman returns home after the confinement to discover a growth of papa strange : I was terrified

No, this is not a scene from “Alien”.

A woman returned to her home in Caen, France, after being away for three months during the mandatory lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, to discover that her potatoes had sprouted vines that spanned 3 feet in the kitchen.

22-year-old Donna Porée, who fled her apartment in March to stay with her boyfriend during quarantine, ditched a bag of potatoes for about $ 3, a move that ended up generating a very strange (and a little scary) sight once who returned in June. Sun reported.

“When I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape in the back of the kitchen,” he told The Sun. “Since the light was off and the blinds off, I didn’t realize what the potatoes were. It was only after opening the blinds that I noticed this extraordinary sight. At first I was terrified, but after realizing what it was, I I laughed a lot and shared a video of the plant on Snapchat. ”

Porée shared in a tweet that the potato sprouts had made “joint holes” on her kitchen counter.

After hours of handling the mutant mutant, the woman was finally able to reduce the roots to a more manageable size.

Those on Twitter were equally surprised by the development.

“I don’t know if I find it beautiful or if I’m scared, but damn it, it’s super awesome,” read a translation of a tweet.

“Imagine you come home in the middle of the night, you just turn on the light in the hallway and in the dark you see that on the wall. But … ”another translation is read.

Several believed that the potatoes had earned their livelihood after unbridled growth.

“At this point you give him the keys and you move,” one joked.

“His apartment now, plus yours,” another tweeted.

Porée ended up saving the sprouted potatoes, which he planted in his garden, he revealed.

“I am eager to see what will come out of the ground,” said Porée. Therefore, there may be a sequel to the tentacle debacle in the works.