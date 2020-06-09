The work of art & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; continually repaints on famous California rock

A California rock known for being a canvas for local artists, it became the site of a neighborhood battle after the artwork "Black Lives Matter" was painted multiple times last week, according to a report Monday.

Resident Kseniya Makarova said she painted a message from & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; at Bernal Hill Rock in San Francisco to pay attention to the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, but disappeared the following morning. She said some works of art have been known to stay awake for months.

"I was very surprised when the next morning, I passed by and the entire front of the rock had been covered with copper paint," said Makarova, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "Although the rock is temporary and the message changes, there is an unspoken courtesy rule to never change it faster than a week. It was a deliberate act of silencing."

The repainting resulted in a battle in the neighborhood after the message was covered five days in a row. Residents even began setting up shifts to monitor the rock, which has its own Instagram page.

"It's not great! … The BLM piece was smashed, the artist will be painting again tonight," the page said last Thursday.

Rocky Smith, a Bernal Heights resident, was on a rock watch early one morning when he caught a woman in the act of removing the artwork and confronted her.

"She said, 'It's time to eat pizza, something non-political'," Smith told the newspaper. "I asked her if it was something about Black Lives Matter that she didn't like, and she said, 'I don't like politics, this is a nice little community. I don't want violence. I don't want politics. I just want go for a walk and have a good day. "

Smith said supporters of the BLM pieces will no longer look at the rock overnight. They believe that their act of removing the artwork is more important than the message they want to convey.

"Hope is more than being about it, it should be about amplifying the message," added Smith. "And the irony is the person who continues to paint on her, they don't want to be reminded (Black Lives Matter) but literally every time they do, she gets more and more attention. She is giving a lot of people, even I'm satisfied that what you are doing is a little counterproductive. "

Residents have now begun painting other rocks on the hill with messages of racial equality, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Some even take their children to the rock and use it as a unique way to promote debate at a young age.

"I am totally impressed by how people are mobilizing," said Makarova. "I thought I was painting a rock, and Bernal made it really big and especially beautiful."