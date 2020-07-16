The world loves the US dollar. Trump and the pandemic could change that

But as the United States struggles with new Covid-19 outbreaks weighing on the economic recovery, the dollar has stumbled. Now some on Wall Street warn that it could fall further, in part due to the handling of the crisis and the isolationist policies of President Donald Trump.

"We expect the dollar to follow a path of reduced dominance and weaken in the long term," Nomura said Monday in a report to clients.

The dollar, an important symbol of America's global position, remains the top currency of choice for investors, who use it to trade. A wide range of assets worldwide. It is also the world's main reserve currency, held in large quantities by governments, central banks and other major financial institutions. Dollar bulls and skeptics note that there is currently no real alternative.

However, investors are becoming less optimistic about the dollar panorama. The increased debt burden and Trump's commitment to "America First" policies have added to the risks. A diminished role for the United States on the world stage could encourage allies to increase holdings of other major currencies.

Meanwhile, asset managers like Black Rock ( BLK ) They are encouraging clients to consider investment opportunities in Europe, where countries appear to be better at managing the economic and health challenges posed by the virus.

This could damage the value of the dollar in the coming months, although any substantial change in the global exchange rate regime would take decades.

A weak prospect

Those looking to bet against the dollar point to a worsening economic outlook in the United States, where the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to nearly 3.4 million.

As the number of cases in the United States spirals out of control, many states are re-imposing strict closure measures, threatening the fragile recovery that began in April. In California, which has the fifth largest economy in the world, Governor Gavin Newsom closed seats inside restaurants, cinemas, zoos, museums and bars on Monday. At least 27 states have suspended the reopening of businesses or have reinstated measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"The United States has reopened too soon, as you can see," said Nomura strategist Jordan Rochester. "The dollar should weaken in the medium term thanks to Covid's response." He also signaled concern that unemployment will remain high, an opinion shared by some of the largest banks in the United States.

The economic environment supports the view that US interest rates will remain near zero longer, weighing on the dollar. Nor does it bode well for the country's growing fiscal deficit. The federal debt of the United States is projected to reach 101% of GDP this year.

The United States government is increasing loans to finance massive stimulus programs to shore up the economy. the The budget deficit for June increased to $ 864 billion, the Treasury Department said this week. And it is combined with a considerable current account deficit, which means that the United States spends more on goods, services and investments abroad than it contributes.

Other developed economies are also borrowing much more. But in the United States, the government is issuing debt faster than the Federal Reserve is buying it. That means there are more US Treasuries on the market, hovering over the value of the dollar, Rochester said.

Eye on the euro

Meanwhile, the euro seems increasingly attractive to some investors. It has risen 2% against the dollar so far this year. despite a savage recession in Europe.

Rochester noted that high-frequency data suggests that recovery has stalled in the United States as the country struggles with new outbreaks, while in Europe, which closed earlier, activity is still improving.

There is also optimism that, despite their differences, European nations could agree on a recovery package this month, which would see the bloc raise € 750 billion ($ 825 billion) through financial markets through its budget. 2021-27.

This could "represent an important step towards greater coordination of fiscal policy in the region and, more importantly, a new source of highly rated euro debt for global investors," said Goldman Sachs strategist Zach Pandl. , in a note to customers last month.

Pandl said he expects the euro to gradually appreciate against the dollar, but that it is moving faster. "Recent news about the euro area has cut in a clearly positive direction," he wrote.

The United States has a long list of blue chip companies that are unlikely to fall out of favor. But European assets are watching more closely as conditions in the region improve, which could boost demand for the region's currency.

A Bank of America survey of fund managers released Tuesday found a "big jump" in European stocks. More than 40% of respondents said they wanted more exposure to the euro.

Few alternatives, for now

There are reasons to be cautious. The decline of the US dollar has been predicted many times, and has always been premature.

The dollar benefits from being the currency of choice for many global transactions, including trading in commodities like oil. It represents 62% of world currency reserves and participates in 88% of all world currency exchanges. It is unlikely to change dramatically in the short or medium term.

"I don't think we are at the point where the dollar will lose its appeal," said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank.

He noted that because the dollar tends to strengthen as the global outlook deteriorates, problems in the United States, the world's largest economy, could fuel demand for the currency.

But over time, concerns about US debt, a weak economy and greater cohesion in Europe could begin to undermine the currency, Nomura said. The bank says the dollar could lose up to 20% of its value in the next five years.

The trend may be exacerbated by geopolitics. If Trump wins a second term, Nomura believes that a continued push toward deglobalization could undermine the US dollar and encourage more use of the Chinese yuan or renminbi, to settle trades.

The research supports the idea that a "United States First" philosophy could harm the dollar in the long term. A working document released by the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2017 found that foreign demand for dollars could decline if the country was no longer seen as guaranteeing the security of its allies, leading to more reserves. in euros, yen and renminbi.

Foley noted that Russia and China are increasingly avoiding the dollar by establishing crude oil deals, and that after the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran, top EU officials began to push. for greater use of the euro. Companies that continued to operate in Iran feared that the Trump administration would implement sanctions that would block their access to dollars.

Then there is the rise of digital currencies, which could also wipe out dollar sovereignty. Facebook ( full board ) it is pushing its Libra project, while China's central bank is testing a digital version of the renminbi.

Huge regulatory barriers remain due to concerns about fraud and financial crime. But Nomura said he is especially focused on efforts in China, where the desire to increase global renminbi use is strong.