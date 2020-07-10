The world "very unlikely" can eradicate or eliminate coronavirus in the current situation, says WHO

Arizona only has 993 inpatient hospital beds today as it fights an increase in Covid-19 cases, state health data shows.

This is the lowest number of hospital beds available the state has had available, according to records dating back to the end of March.

The previous record for lowest number of beds available was 1,057 reported yesterday.

Currently, 6,955 of the state's inpatient hospital beds are in use, 88% of their capacity, state data shows. About half of those patients, 3,432, are being treated by Covid-19, the data shows.

The state also continues to set records for fan use, with just over half of the state's fans in use throughout this week. Today, 615, or about two-thirds of all ventilators in the state, are being used to treat patients with Covid-19, state data shows. This is a record for the state.

Arizona has led the nation for more than a month with the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.