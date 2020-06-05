An American flag from a World War II battleship stolen from its screen after people stormed Reno City Hall on Saturday amid protests in Nevada about the death of George Floyd it was returned anonymously on Tuesday.

City spokesman Jon Humbert confirmed the glass display case containing the U.S.S. Reno's flag was torn during protests for the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Reno's protest was peaceful until a smaller group of people were seen disfiguring the old police headquarters, robbing downtown businesses and burning an American flag, authorities said.

"It's an incredible gut hit," said Humbert.

KRNV reports The flag was in a package delivered anonymously to the television station on Tuesday and addressed to journalist Kenzie Margiott with a note in Sharpie that said: “I needed protection. Looters were burning flags. R.I.P George Floyd. The tattered flag had a manila tag labeled, "85-55-A USS Reno CL-96".

Margiott said he called the city immediately and that the vice mayor arrived in an hour with tears in his eyes.

"I am very happy and grateful that it was sent to you and that we can return it to the city and to the citizens of Reno," said Reese.

The flag was donated to the city in 1946 after a ceremony at Powning Veterans Memorial Park, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. The men of the USA USA Reno was credited with shooting down five enemy planes and helped shoot down at least two more on Iwo Jima.

Two Reno sailors served in the US USA Reno: Lt. Henry L. Clayton and Yoman Second Class Glen A. Spoon. The battleship was deactivated on June 1, 1946 and discarded three years later.