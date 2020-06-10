The world's first Freddie Mercury museum is on an African island

Stone Town, Zanzibar (CNN) – Through a small, narrow alley in Zanzibar's historic Stone Town neighborhood, an old building draws visitors. Faded photographs are pinned outside the door while inside, a gallery of bright images and clippings from old newspapers lead to the centerpiece of the room: a black piano with an interesting story.

A young Zanzibari once played that piano. His name was Farrokh Bulsara, but you probably know him better as Freddie Mercury.

The flamboyant leader of British rock band Queen Mercury was born in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island off the coast of Tanzania. This museum is dedicated to his memory.

Freddie Mercury (center, front) poses with Queen bandmates Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, around 1973. RB / Redferns / Getty Images

A melting pot of cultures and traditions, Zanzibar is known for its sunsets and spices, and has grown in popularity as a tourist destination since Stone Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.

In the wake of "Bohemian Rhapsody," the hit 2018 movie that earned Rami Malek an Academy Award for his portrayal of Mercury, the popularity of the late singer here is also on the rise.

Zanzibari businessman Javed Jafferji is a co-owner of the Freddie Mercury Museum. Jafferji was a university student in London in the mid-1980s when he became a fan. "At the time, not many people knew that (Mercury) was from Zanzibar," he says.

Even today, many people don't know about Mercury's Zanzibari roots, says Jafferji. Your goal is to put Stone Town on the map of rock history.

Musical talent flourishes in Zanzibar

Freddie Mercury was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 in Stone Town.

The Bulsara family was Parsis from India, followers of Zoroastrianism, an ancient Persian religion.

The young Farrokh is believed to have started singing in the city's Zoroastrian Temple as a child.

At that time, there were about 300 members of the Parsi community in Zanzibar. Today, only a few remain, and the temple has long been abandoned.

This photo, showing Freddie Mercury on his fourth birthday in Zanzibar, is one of the rare childhood images on display in the museum. Freddie Mercury Zanzibar Museum

Mercury spent most of his childhood in Zanzibar and attended a boarding school in India. In the early 1960s, his family moved to the United Kingdom.

Less than a decade later, Mercury formed the Queen and achieved rock legend status. He never returned to his birthplace.

Honoring a hometown hero

In 2002 Jafferji opened a small souvenir shop called The Mercury House in a former Bulsara family home.

"I realized that there is history behind this building," he says.

Almost two decades later, the release of the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" inspired Jafferji to think big. A surprise visit to Zanzibar by Queen guitarist Brian May closed the deal.

"(May) took a photo outside the building and (posted) it on her Instagram page," says Jafferji.

Jafferji and his friend Andrea Boero, also a Mercury fan, partnered with Queen Productions Ltd. in the UK to turn The Mercury House into a museum, which chronicles Mercury's early years in Zanzibar. The museum opened on November 24, 2019, the 28th anniversary of Mercury's death.

However, in March, the coronavirus pandemic struck and the museum had to close. They also had to postpone the launch of the Mercury Tour, a guided walking tour of places in Stone Town where Mercury spent his childhood.

Despite the setback, Jafferji and his team are optimistic about the future.

"We really want to raise awareness of Freddie Mercury in Zanzibar and in Tanzania in general," says Anam Adnan, general manager of the museum. "We want people to celebrate and love it."

But celebrating Freddie Mercury in Zanzibar is complicated. If Mercury had returned there later in his life, he probably would have struggled to gain acceptance in a predominantly Muslim community where homosexuality is illegal.

"We have not paid much attention to his personal life because it is a controversial subject for the zanzibaros", says Adnan. Instead, she says, the museum focuses on Mercury's music and art. "It is the greatest tribute that we, as Zanzibaris, can do for him."