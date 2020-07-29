The world's most powerful tech CEOs are about to be confronted by Congress. This is what you can expect.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) and his colleagues, Gates argued, have produced stunning new products at affordable prices; it created more jobs and economic opportunities than any other sector of the economy; and made the United States a leader in innovation. However, despite Gates' testimony, Microsoft would face a massive antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. government, a landmark case that would be cited for years as a tipping point for the digital economy.

Now, in an echo of that crucial moment, Congress is preparing to roast the technological titans of our time: Amazon ( AMZN ) , Apple ( AAPL ) , Facebook ( full board ) and Google's parent company, Alphabet ( GOOGL ) . (Microsoft, while still a force in the industry, has largely avoided the current wave of U.S. antitrust scrutiny, which is primarily focused on non-gaming business segments, such as digital advertising.)

On Wednesday, the CEOs of the four companies, a group that includes two of the world's richest men, will appear before the antitrust panel of the House Judiciary Committee to respond to accusations that the companies are too dominant. or have harmed competition, each on its own. shapes. In a pandemic-driven twist, CEOs will appear together on a panel via video conference. (Initially scheduled for Monday, the hearing was postponed in light of Representative John Lewis' funeral.)

It will be the first such antitrust hearing since Gates' visit to the Capitol in 1998. And some policy experts anticipate that the story could repeat itself, as Big Tech's largest is facing a series of antitrust investigations by state officials and federal, as well as the European Union.

"The more members of the Judiciary Committee beat any one of these companies, the more pressure it puts on antitrust officers to move aggressively with their investigations," said Gene Kimmelman, a former Justice Department antitrust official and senior advisor to Public Knowledge. , a consumer advocacy group.

The committee's top advisers say they are determined to keep the hearing focused on substance, gathering evidence of Big Tech's enormous power that could lay the groundwork for action, including the new legislation. But with tech giants playing defense on many fronts, particularly in a high-risk political season, the potential is high for a dramatic showdown, albeit one possibly tempered by its unusual logistics.

Each of the testifying executives will come with different experiences with lawmakers. Apple's Tim Cook testified in 2013, before the backlash against the technology really took hold, and he was largely unscathed, discussing the most delicate points of global tax policy with lawmakers. Alphabet's now CEO Sundar Pichai was cold under pressure at a hearing covering Google's data practices and claims of political bias held by the House Judiciary Committee in late 2018. And the House of Representatives and Senate Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook were questioned for 10 hours. company history in privacy.

However, of the four CEOs, much of the attention of the general public is likely to go to Amazon's Jeff Bezos. The world's richest man has somehow positioned himself as a powerful DC gamer by buying a home in the nation's capital, establishing new offices on Amazon a stone's throw from Reagan National Airport and owned by The Washington Post. And yet, Bezos has never testified before Congress. In fact, it is rare to see Bezos interviewed in an unscripted or unfriendly environment, leading many to wonder how he is likely to perform under questioning.

Why is Silicon Valley under fire?

Unlike the Microsoft case, which focused on how the company was using Windows to gain an unfair advantage in web browsers and other types of software, the companies that took over on Wednesday face a much wider range of complaints. It is a reflection of how dramatically the technology industry has expanded to fill virtually every corner of our lives, going beyond computing to include food, health monitoring, transportation, and other everyday activities.

For more than a year, the Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, chaired by Rhode Island Democratic Representative David Cicilline, has demanded treasures from the companies and conducted interviews with many of its rivals. It resulted in five public hearings; 385 hours of closed door calls, briefings and other meetings; and 93 requests for information from companies that have produced more than 1.3 million documents, according to the committee's senior advisers.

CEO testimony will now unfold that record in a very visible way, marking what a committee assistant described as the "final leg" in the investigation.

Amazon is under fire for allegedly using sales data from its third-party sellers to figure out what new products to sell and how to undermine those same independent stores on its platform. Apple's rivals have accused the company of app store policies that limit the way apps can be designed and that push software makers to use Apple-owned payment channels.

Facebook's dominance in digital advertising has raised questions about whether it is killing small news media by cutting its advertising revenue and buying smaller startups as a possible strategy to kill potential rivals. And Google has been accused of favoring its own services in search results and has been fined in Europe for grouping them with its Android operating system.

Each of the companies has rejected antitrust claims, with some tension the competition they face, often referring to each other, or the growing economic power of Chinese companies, or carefully pointing out that many of their services are free to consumers or available at very low cost. (For decades, a key concern of antitrust law has been the effect of corporate behavior on consumer prices. More recently, some experts have questioned whether the courts have focused too much on the effects of prices, particularly in an era of powerful data-driven advertising.)

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

In a sense, hearings can be seen as the culmination of years of increasing scrutiny and criticism of the impact of the tech industry on privacy, civil speech, hate speech, and elections. But those issues may have less to do with specific antitrust claims than the perception that platforms have simply become essential services. Still, even though those issues are less directly related to competition, many analysts widely expect them to be raised at the hearing.

How tech companies can defend themselves

Before the debate, at least one company conducted an investigation to show how the scrutiny they face is wrong. On Wednesday, Apple released a study it commissioned showing that the 30% cut in revenue they get from app developers is common across the digital ecosystem, including the Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and other online markets.

All four CEOs will vigorously argue, like Gates, that their companies have allowed countless other businesses to form and prosper. And lawmakers will play their part, seeking to poke holes in executive logic and catch them unprepared.

But in many ways, the arguments that unfold in the audience aren't the ones that matter, according to David Heinemeier Hansson, founder of the project management software company Basecamp. Hansson, a vocal critic of Apple who testified before the antitrust subcommittee in January, represents one of the many smaller technology companies that the investigation has encouraged to file complaints against the larger platforms.

Hansson argued that the overall impression the audience will make is a sense of momentum, which could pave the way for an antitrust suit from the Justice Department, which is investigating Google, or state attorneys general, who have separate ongoing investigations into Google. and Facebook. .

"I think the event itself is more important than what any individual executive is going to say," said Hansson. "What's so wild is that we have essentially spent 25 years without any material antitrust applications in technology since the Microsoft case. Suddenly, we're sitting at an antitrust enforcement buffet."