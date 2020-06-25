The world's second deadliest Ebola outbreak declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo







Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, regional director of the World Health Organization for Africa, said the announcement was made after no new cases were reported 42 days after the last survivor tested negative for the virus.

"It wasn't easy and sometimes it seemed like an impossible mission," said Moeti.

Some 16,000 front-line workers struggled for nearly two years against the country's tenth outbreak, Moeti said.

Despite successfully deploying two separate vaccines, the outbreak claimed more than 2,200 lives, with the response continually hampered by mistrust and community violence in the country's volatile northeast provinces.