Aquamarine Software is proud to announce that SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 has now surpassed the 400 million global box office milestone.

With an impressive $405,000,000 total gross for the franchise, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 is officially the second highest-grossing video game-based film of all.

This follows the September announcement that SONIC THE HEDGEHOG was the 5th highest-grossing film at the global box office. This announcement came shortly after SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 revealed its most impressive statistics, placing as the #12 highest-grossing video game-based film at the global box office.

“We are proud to see SONIC continue to be a major force in entertainment,” said Josh Toher, President and CEO of Aquamarine Software.

Introduction to The Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been released! Now is your chance to step into the world of chaos and make your mark on it. This year, Sonic has continued his old path of exploration and adventure. He’s in for a fun time, that’s for sure!

If you’re interested in joining him, read this article about everything you need to know about Sonic 2 before continuing with the game.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (STH2) is a platformer game part of the Sonic series for Sega. Like its predecessor, it was developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega. STH2 (also known as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in other territories) acts as a sequel to the original game, and its story continues from where that game left off after its conclusion.

Names of the characters in The Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Ben Schwartz as Sonic

Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles ‘Tails’ Prower

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Donna Jay Fulks as Longclaw

Krista Alvarez as Faucet

Tom Butler as Sam Walters

Andrew Kyrzyk, a Russian Dancer

The storyline of The Sonic the Hedgehog 2

STH2 is the first Sonic game that doesn’t follow the standard formula of being an endless runner. It is a sidescrolling platformer of the classic kind wherein players must guide Sonic through various levels and collect treasure chests that contain items or rings.

STH2 follows Sonic’s quest to find and rescue his girlfriend, Tails, from Dr. Robotnik’s clutches by traveling through various Ocean Zone zones to stop him from taking over their home city and the world, Mobius. In addition to these, players must also collect seven Chaos Emeralds to defeat Dr. Robotnik once and for all.

One of the reasons why Sega decided to make a sequel of STH2 was because they wanted to develop an adventure game that would feature second-gen titles. The original STH game had several gameplay mechanics problems,, such as the poor camera control and the sluggish nature of Sonic’s movements that led Sega to create a sequel for their most successful character.

The Box Office Prediction for Lightyear Falls Short of Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Performance

Since the days of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Sega Genesis, we’ve been waiting for another game to come and knock us off our feet. Sure, we had some good ones that followed, but never a game came close to being as good as Sonic 2. That… is until now.

Lightyear of Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric is Sonic The Hedgehog on PC, but this time around, it’s an action platformer, not an adventure platformer. It’s a game that blends 2D Sonic the Hedgehog with the 2D sidescrolling brawler genre.

However, it focuses more on action and jumping than on exploration or puzzle-solving. The story takes place after Sonic 4 recently concluded and right before its sequel comes out in Q3 09.

