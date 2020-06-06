The Worst Episode Of Each Season 9 Through 16, According To IMDb

Medical drama Grey's Anatomy He keeps pumping season after season, each filled with hit episodes that audiences can't get enough of. After sixteen seasons, the writers continue to find new stories and new characters that manage to keep viewers hooked over and over again.

Unfortunately, not all episodes are to the liking of the crowd, as the ratings on Grey's Anatomy The IMDb page reflects. While everyone who works on the show does their best, some episodes just don't work as well as others, and each season has one that fans voted their least favorite.

8 Season 9: Episode 19 can't fight this feeling – 7.4

When a tanker carrying gas explodes on the highway, several patients enter the hospital, but the danger is not yet over. A gas-covered patient ignores Bailey and Owen's warnings and goes out to smoke. Inside the hospital, everyone hears a loud sound, which was the man who was suddenly engulfed in flames. More patients are coming in, including a pregnant woman with a problem with her baby, as well as Matthew the paramedic, who was also at the scene of the accident. This and another episode received a score of 7.4.

7 7 Season 10: Episode 7 Suspense – 6.2

It's Halloween in the hospital, and the doctors are dealing with a somewhat creepy situation. A patient comes in after being bitten, and is convinced that the person who bit him is a zombie. The teether also enters and is very violent with two bullet holes in the chest. While having a hard time finding her heartbeat, Leah is also bitten by him. After looking at his scans, doctors discover the man has a condition in which his organs are reflected in a typical person, which explains why he survived the gunshot wounds to the chest and why Leah couldn't find the heartbeat. Give Your Heart.

6 6 Season 11: Episode 21 How to Save a Life – 4.8

This episode has many angry fans as it involves the death of a major character. After helping to assist at the scene of an accident, Derek is hit by a truck and taken to a nearby hospital. Derek knows he needs a CT scan, and one of the surgery residents does, too. However, the attending physician dismisses the idea.

When your pupil is found to be broken, indicating brain injury, it is too late. Derek soon turns brain-dead, and Meredith arrives, signing the paperwork to remove her life support soon after.

5 5 Season 12: Episode 11 Unbreak My Heart – 7.0

Jackson and April have had a very complicated relationship, and this episode begins with the two signing documents to finalize a divorce between them. Then there are memories of their relationship from the start, showing many happy moments together. Among the flashbacks were the two after their baby Samuel died, and he showed how each of them was having trouble with him in their own way. They also discuss how April going to Jordan would have negative consequences on her marriage, and indeed it did.

4 4 Season 13: Episode 15 Civil War – 6.2

On Catherine's advice, a woman named Eliza Minnick was recently hired to renovate the surgical team at the hospital, pushing Webber out of her position. Jackson is not happy about this, and things are tense when the four of them have to work together. Since Jackson works on the hospital board as a representative of the Avery Foundation and has that power over his mother, he plans to use his position to make whatever changes he deems appropriate to correct things in his opinion. Another episode of this season also had a score of 6.2.

3 Season 14: Episode 16 Trapped somewhere in time – 7.1

Owen and Amelia enjoy spending time together, agreeing that a no-compromise agreement was a great idea. However, there is no time to think about that now, because Owen has trauma certification classes to teach.

Jackson and Maggie are also getting closer, but Jackson is retiring for surgery with his mother and Richard. Meanwhile, Bailey and Jo are working on a patient named Marjorie who turns out to be a famous astronaut whom Bailey has been following since she was a child.

2 Season 15: Episode 16 Blood and Water – 7.0

Two episodes won last place this season, and in this one, Maggie has accidentally told about her origins. As she is interviewed on a podcast and asked why she became a surgeon, Maggie says that it may be in her blood, since her biological parents, Richard and Ellis, as well as her sister, Meredith, are all surgeons. It looks like the cat is out of the bag she got out of a love affair between Ellis and Richard! While Meredith tries to assure Maggie that everything will be fine, Richard is not happy with the secret, as it is a part of his life that he is not very proud of.

one Season 16: Episode 16 Leave a Light On – 4.1

Gray fans don't seem to like flashback episodes! In it, Alex writes letters to Bailey, Meredith, and Jo, telling them he's gone. The episode continues by showing flashbacks and archive footage of his time in the hospital from the beginning to this point. Viewers can see her relationship with Izzie, with whom Alex reveals that she has had recent contact. She discovered that while she couldn't have children naturally because cancer damaged her eggs, she did manage to have children with the embryos from when she was with Alex. Alex says in his letters that he went to see Izzie and her twins.

