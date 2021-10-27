If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, then look no further than The Worst Person in the World. This movie, directed by Joachim Trier features Renate Reinsve in the leading role. The movie is worth a watch as it spins around the life of a young woman named Julie.

We are here to guide you through the movie in the most efficient way. So that you can understand what’s happening. So without further ado, here is our review for The Worst Person in World.

What Makes the Plotline of The Worst Person in the World So Special?

Firstly, Julie is a medical student. Also, she happens to be in a super hard dilemma. This makes the plotline extremely fascinating to watch. Since we get so many different perspectives from her life and what she’s going through in general. It also gives us an insight into all of Julie’s thought processes which is really good.

Secondly, we see her struggling to choose between her passion for psychology as well as being a photographer.

Thirdly, we see Julie making up with Eivind and going out on dates again which is really cute as well as funny from time to time too. In addition, the movie covers her relationships which are all very interesting. Accidentally, she meets Aksel Willman and hits a good relationship despite the age gap.

Finally, she is seen with Eivind, moving in with him, and developing a healthy relationship with him. The movie takes many turns introducing us to different genres like humor, romance, and drama.

At the end of the movie, we see her having a miscarriage of Eivind’s child. While working on a shoot, she encounters Eivind with one of the film’s actresses and his child.

All in all, this movie is definitely worth watching.

A Short Review to Keep You Going

Nevertheless, the chaos in the storyline is what makes it so interesting. The best part is that the movie takes on different genres like humor, romance, and drama which makes it unpredictable throughout.

The stillness in the story is what makes it so moving. The best part is that the movie takes on different genres like humor, romance, and drama which makes it unpredictable throughout.

All in all, we highly recommend watching The Worst Person in the World.

In addition, the movie has bagged positive reviews from critics and we recommend watching it in your free time.

Reviews are good but what about viewing figures. Well, they are also up there with a healthy Rotten Tomatoes score. The character traits of Julie are everything you will need to watch this movie.

Sometimes, she is seen on alternate stages of the movie, but her strong character makes it believable. The story is light and full of takes on emotions as well as thrills at certain points.

In conclusion, this film is a must-watch for those who love to watch films that are different from their usual Hollywood romances or horror flicks. If you enjoyed watching other Scandinavian movies, this must perplex you as well.