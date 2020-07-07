The Yankees are tested in the battle for madness of the MLB 2020 season

Remember the glorious old days when a baseball player had to worry the most was a sprained ankle, a sprained knee, a hamstring strain, a torn ligament, an oblique fit? Remember, in other words, the glorious Yankees spring and summer of 2019?

Each week brought a new wave of visits to the injured list. Each week brought a new round of new faces and unknown last names to the lineup. Occasionally, the Yankees would have to call a replacement for a replacement and bang! – Like a clockwork, that submarine would have a moment to inspire a good old John Sterling stroke in the radio booth.

There was a game in mid-May, Angel Stadium in Anaheim, where DJ LeMahieu, 15 minutes after so much shaking hands over where the Yankees would put him in the lineup, hit the start. Luke Voit, nobody's idea of ​​a second hitter, hit second. Brett Gardner, who has spent most of his career hitting first or ninth, came third. Gleyber Torres, when cleaning started, actually looked good. The last five ninths in the lineup read like this:

5. Mike Ford (replaced after three at-bats – and a home run – by Gio Urshela).

6. Mike Tauchman.

7. Austin Romine.

8. Thairo Estrada.

9. Tyler Wade.

And the Yankees won, 5-4. Domingo German got the victory. Luis Cessa threw an eighth block. Zack Britton got salvation. It's not exactly the way someone in the organization had put it together in February, but that was exactly the plan they would follow through the summer and fall, a guide to 103 wins that it sometimes seemed like the Yankees were doing. with mirrors

"I hope," Aaron Boone said Monday, "that at some level the experiences we've been through have paved the way for whatever we face this year."

Look, there's no real way to hurt how a 60-game baseball season will look or feel …

(Mandatory disclaimer here: IF there is a season).

… because we have never done it before, at least not in this century or in the last. If anyone has free time and can locate any member of the 1873 Boston Red Sox (43-16, good for first place in the old National Association) or 77 Red Sox (42-18 in the National League) … well, of course, you know where to find me.

But in the context of baseball, do we know and understand the last 125 years? We have no idea. Perhaps a young and clueless team like the Orioles can really ride a wave of what the hell for 60 games. Perhaps an ultra-smart operation like the Rays has an advantage. Perhaps a superpower like the Dodgers can overwhelm the field.

The Yankees, of course, are talented enough if you want to project the Dodgers method to them, especially since they now seem reasonably healthy. But they also have the experience of surviving a year when almost everything that could go wrong went wrong. It seems like a good line to have on your resume in 2020.

"This year, a completely different ball game, a completely different series of events, adversities we couldn't even imagine," Boone said. "I feel as much as anyone can be, we are equipped to deal with it, and we will face it and hope that as a club we can handle it really well."

Urshela became the face of who the Yankees were in 2019 and who they were. He hit .314 in 422 at-bats, which was only 81 points higher than ever in the big leagues, and he played a brilliant third base, and became an essential part of the team structure, so much so that he was the 2018 runner-up. Rookie of the Year, Miguel Andújar, needed to find a new home in the diamond.

"We have to pay attention to detail," said Urshela. "We also have to take care of teammates and family, pay attention, and try to stay healthy."

Maybe that doesn't matter much once the games really start …

(Public Service Announcement: IF they really start).

… and maybe the Yankees just won't be able to adapt to the 2020 madness as well as they did to the 2019 madness (and maybe they don't need it). However, until proven otherwise, they are a team that knows best how to adapt on the go. It doesn't matter what the fly is.