The Yankees could see a lot of Phillies soon

Looking three days ahead when it comes to the major league schedule can be a waste of thought with the way the map changes almost daily due to positive tests for COVID-19 by league members and the staff.

So, while the Yankees play the Phillies four times next week, twice in the Bronx and two in South Philly, it's a good chance he wasn't officially on record on Friday night.

The Phillies have not played since last Sunday when they hosted the COVID-19 infected Marlins and will not play this weekend.

"I still don't know for sure," said Aaron Boone, whose team was due to face the Phillies in Philadelphia last Monday and Tuesday before games were postponed. "I know there is some optimism there, but it is still too early to know in one way or another."

Four games against the Phillies would force the Yankees and Rays to play four in three days in St. Petersburg starting Friday. Two of those games would require a pair of seven-inning games in a double game.

Boone said reducing tickets for a twin bill is understandable for this strange season.

"I agree with that, I think there is some wisdom in that," Boone said. "Those situations will now come up when we see teams have to postpone games and all that seems, if we are able to do this, doubleheads will be a big part of the thing." This year I think it is wise to shorten things. It wouldn't be how you normally write it, but I totally understand it. "

Boone put Gleyber Torres in the lineup for Friday night's 5-1 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, but he reserved the right to remove shortstop if his right elbow was wrong during batting practice in interiors or if you had trouble pitching. But it was not necessary.

Torres, who batted third and went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch to the elbow Thursday night in the first inning and left the game in the fourth. The radiographs were negative.

"He is in the lineup based on a conversation I had with him," Boone said of his shortstop who hit third and went 2-for-4. "It felt pretty good (Friday). He's in the lineup for now. "

A slimmed-down CC Sabathia, who is now a current special adviser to the Yankees office, launched the first ceremonial pitch on Friday night.

Hal Steinbrenner watched the first game from the owner's box. His late brother Hank was honored with a video screen on the large screen in the midfield.

The Yankees had ad-free blue tarps on them covering the seats in the bottom bowl for their first game. Other teams have used cardboard cutouts from fans. The Yankees made pipes in the artificial noise of the crowd during the game.

Yankees radio station Suzyn Waldman sang the national anthem from the booth before the game. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Executioner from Boston knelt along the third baseline as Waldman sang.

The Yankees and Red Sox hit the can-like lids to honor health workers at area hospitals when they were introduced before the game. The group included Dr. Paul Lee, the Yankees internist.

Geritt Cole has pitched well in two starts, James Paxton rocked at the start and J.A. Happ was hit by the home run (two Thursday night against the Orioles). As Masahiro Tanaka will do on Saturday, Jordan Montgomery made his opening appearance for the young season on Friday night.