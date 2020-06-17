The Yankees have not cut wages or reduced staff, yet

Although the Yankees have a lot in common with the other 29 major league teams [monetary hemorrhage due to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered major league baseball on March 12] they have not cut wages or reduced members of the personal as some clubs have.

Yankees staff were informed Monday that their wages would not be cut and their benefits would continue to be at stake. How long it lasts has not been determined, but the plan may continue at least until the end of the month.

In April, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred informed teams that he would suspend the Uniform Employee Contracts, which allowed clubs to reduce wages or suspend full-time employees.

While Manfred suggested the moves, the teams were not required to cut wages or suspend employees.

The Yankees paid employees until June 1, pressured them until June 15, and extended it on Monday and will monitor the situation daily.

It is unknown how long clubs can continue to avoid cutting wages or laying off employees. Alternative ways to save money are reducing excess in other areas, but that can only go so far.

Of course, the most important factor is the inability of the MLB and the players' union who cannot agree on the terms to start a season. Manfred said Monday that he wasn't sure if a season would be played this year, it was very different from what he said last week that he was 100 percent sure that games would be played.