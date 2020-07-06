The Yankees know that the World Series hopes to face huge coronavirus challenges

The Yankees entered 2020 with championship aspirations. And while that mindset remains the same during Spring 2.0 practice, they recognize what awaits them, and the rest of the league is daunting.

Before they can compete for a title, they have to go through camp and then a regular 60-game season before the World Series, it may even be a consideration.

"For me and my family, we'll try to take it one day at a time and not have high expectations," Brett Gardner said Sunday during the team's second full day of practice in the Bronx. "We will all see how it develops."

Like many other teams, the Yankees are already dealing with COVID-19 cases and are weeks away from hitting the road.

"We are testing the protocols," said James Paxton. "We will do everything we can to mitigate the risk, but obviously there is still a risk. We have to see if what we are doing is going to work to a degree where we are going to play and keep it safe enough to travel and play against other teams. "

The schedule, which is expected to be released this week, will cut travel as teams play against teams within their own divisions and the accompanying division in the rival league.

For now, the Yankees have had no players chosen to exit the season. But the reality throughout the league is that reality could change at any time.

"The numbers are coming in and we are testing [players] every other day," Paxton said. "If we see spikes, we will have to address that."

And just a few days after the teams informed their local stadiums in the major leagues, no one can predict what might happen.

"We needed to get to a point where we got protocols where we felt the risk was reduced enough to feel safe," said Paxton. "We will see how things are going. We will have to constantly weigh how [well] we are doing. Everyone has their own level where they feel comfortable with it. We will have to constantly see how we feel about it."

Although the Yankees don't have a player who has decided not to play, manager Aaron Boone said: "If a situation occurs where they feel they need to, we will support them."

Gardner said he fully agreed to play after conversations with his family.

"I am personally 100% committed," said Gardner. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't. … That I'm here speaks for itself a little. I'll do what I can to make this work."

Regarding his expectations for the team, Gardner said: “I think we have a great opportunity to do special things on the field. I think there is a lot of uncertainty about where things are right now, not me personally, [but] only a lot of things have to go well for all of this to work and I'm optimistic, but also cautious and a bit hesitant at the same time. We should enjoy everything that comes with all this and we'll see what happens. "

If they play, Gardner still believes the Yankees are well positioned to compete.

"I don't think a lot has changed since they left spring training, other than the fact that hopefully a couple of guys who could have started the season on the disabled list are now healthy," said Gardner. "For us, I think we look better now than we did a few months ago, but as we saw with [Masahiro Tanaka punched in the head on Saturday], many things can change quickly. I love the boys we have. I love the team we have and I feel very good about our possibilities. We are excited to have these weeks. A lot of time has passed."