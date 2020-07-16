The Yankees will liven up the "abyss" stadium with noise and music.

An empty Yankee Stadium will have been hampered by the noise and music of this season.

With customers not allowed in the stadium, a person familiar with the plan said MLB provides a system for clubs to broadcast the noise and music of the crowd that the Yankees will use during the regular season.

The Yankees will test the system and could do so on Friday night in their last intrasquad game or Sunday and Monday when they host the Mets and Phillies in exhibition games.

Yankees players favor false crowd noise, and hitters will use their music on the way to the plate.

"I think it's a good idea if they are going to allow constant crowd noise to be generated. That would be nice for the guys, obviously it gets pretty calm," reliever Zack Britton said last week. "I've heard of teams, including ours, that might be exploring putting some kind of crowd noise throughout the game. I'm not sure how loud it's going to be and what it will look like, but I think it's a good one. idea, and our team would like that and create some kind of atmosphere in the stadium. "

Reserve receiver Kyle Higashioka is not against it.

"I don't think I would object," he said. “We have light music while we play, to break the dead silence. It is better than the first day, where we were playing in an abyss, just a void of sound. I would not object to the noise of the crowd. "