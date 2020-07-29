The YouTube presenter in Nadler called Antifa's violence a & # 39; myth & # 39;: & # 39; This should not be a partisan problem & # 39;

YouTube presenter Austen Fletcher said Wednesday that comment from top Democrat Jerrold Nadler that Antifa's violence in Portland was a "myth" prompted him to question the motives of the president of the House Judiciary Committee.

“At the end of the day, political violence should be rejected by both sides. This shouldn't be a partisan problem, "Fletcher told" Fox & Friends ".

Nadler ruled out violence in Portland, Oregon, in a makeshift interview when Fletcher randomly approached congressmen on the street.

"For the past 60 nights, we've seen the footage online, it's going viral. I think echo cameras are the biggest problem here because the right is to see the fires, the Molotov cocktails, the fireworks, the attacks on the police, "said Fletcher.

Fletcher said the left is taking a different perspective on the protests.

"The left is looking at the other frame where veterans and mothers receive tear gas from the stormtroopers," said Fletcher.

"The reality is that the truth is somewhere in between, but, Mr. Nadler in the situation really depends on those echo chambers to keep apolitical people asleep … hearing Mr. Nadler say it's a myth and it doesn't exist, I thought maybe it would have been better to say: 'Hey, I don't want to do any interview today'.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh also criticized Democrats on Tuesday, accusing them of being "in a state of total denial" about ongoing violence in cities across the United States.

The presenter of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" referred to Nadler's description of Antifa Sunday as "a myth that is spreading only in Washington, DC".

"There are no peaceful protests," Limbaugh said, disagreeing with another common description of the protests in cities across the United States. "Of course there is riot, there is property damage, there is endless looting. In Portland, there have been more than 55 nights in a row."

"There were live riots and looting in New York that were televised, and Democrats even now deny that happened."