The 'zombie cicadas' under the influence of a mind-controlling fungus they have returned to West Virginia





Called "zombie cicadas," these insects are under the influence of Massospora, a psychedelic mushroom that contains chemicals like those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to a new study published by PLOS Pathogens.

After infecting its host, the fungus results in "a disturbing display of horror movie B proportions," the University of West Virginia said in a press release.

The first Massospora spores eat away at the cicada's genitals, butt, and abdomen. They are then replaced with fungal spores that are used to transmit the fungus to other cicadas. From there, this new fungal abdomen "will wear out slowly like an eraser on a pencil," study co-author Brian Lovett said in the statement.

The infected cicadas, which were found in West Virginia by university researchers in June, are the third discovered cicada population to be infected by Massospora, according to study co-author Matthew Kasson.