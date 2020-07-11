The zoo & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; searched for human remains

A new reality show session at the private zoo that was once owned by Joe Exotic, and appeared on Netflix's hit reality show "Tiger King," was briefly in crisis when the film crew thought they had found wreckage. humans.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Garvin County sheriff's deputies rushed to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park after dead dogs alerted handlers to the possibility of human remains, the report said. local ABC affiliate.

The dogs were in the park for filming an episode of "Ghost Adventures," current zoo operator Jeff Lowe told the store.

But the alleged corpse turned out to be just the remains of a small animal, reporter Taylor Adams of the Oklahoma Station KFOR tweeted just before midnight Friday.

"!! EXOTIC UPDATE!" Taylor tweeted. "The Garvin County Sheriff says no human remains were found at the scene at the GW Zoo tonight. Instead … a small animal. He says the investigation is over. "

During filming, the trainers were convinced that two dead dogs had picked up the scent from body parts, Lowe said, according to the ABC affiliate.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic", had owned the park before being jailed after being convicted in April 2019 of conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as killing five tigers and sell tiger cubs.

The zoo won't be in Lowe's hands for much longer.

Last month, a federal judge granted Baskin Big Cat Rescue control of the facility, after ruling that the property had been fraudulently transferred years ago to Joe Exotic's mother, Shirley Schreibvogel, as a way to avoid paying Baskin a Previous trademark judgment of $ 1 million.

Weeks after the ruling, authorities announced they were investigating the zoo after photos of allegedly neglected and injured animals appeared.

Lowe has also recently been sued by the state of Oklahoma for at least $ 50,000 in sales tax.