There are "growing indications" that funding for Covid-19 "is no longer a priority" for the White House

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Twitter on Monday that she would donate 100,000 euros ($ 114,000) to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the Brazilian Amazon.
The announcement came after the teenager received the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which has a prize of 1 million euros ($ 1.14 million).
The donation, which will come from the prize money, will be made through the activist Thunberg Foundation to SOS Amazonia, led by Fridays for Future Brazil, an organization that is helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic in indigenous territories.
Another 100,000 euros will be delivered to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to "support their work to make ecocide an international crime," it said in the announcement.
In a video posted to her Twitter account, the Swedish activist said she would donate the entire prize money, but has not yet provided information about the other recipients.
“The Prize money, which is a million euros, is more money than I can begin to imagine, but all the prize money will be donated through my Foundation to different organizations and projects that are working to help people in the front line, affected by the climate crisis and the ecological crisis, especially in the Global South, "said Thunberg.
"Also to help organizations and projects that fight for a sustainable world and that fight to defend nature and the natural world."