There are now more than 9 million cases of coronaviruses worldwide.

A pharmacy technician holds a hydroxychloroquine pill at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20. George Frey / AFP / Getty Images

Two more clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, the drug that President Trump has touted as a "game changer" for Covid-19, have been halted, bringing the total number to at least four.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases closed a hydroxychloroquine trial early after enrolling just 20 study subjects, according to a statement released by the institute on Saturday.

That trial was originally intended to enroll approximately 2,000 Covid patients, according to clinictrials.gov.

The NIAID statement said they ended the trial because "the enrollment rate of participants has been inadequate for the trial to meet its goals in a timely manner."

The Veterans Health Administration's Office of Research and Development has denied funding for a proposed hydroxychloroquine study for Covid patients, Dr. Salomeh Keyhani, a researcher with the San Francisco VA health care system, told CNN Thursday.

"It appears that [the VA] made the right decision given all the [information] about the ineffectiveness and safety concern," Keyhani wrote in an email to CNN.

That trial was supposed to recruit 300 patients, according to clinictrials.gov.

On Saturday, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute announced that it had stopped a trial of more than 500 study subjects.

After more than 470 participants were enrolled, a data and safety monitoring board recommended that the NHLBI stop the study because, "Although there was no harm, the study drug was highly unlikely to be of benefit to hospitalized patients with COVID -19 ".

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced Friday that it would cancel its study due to challenges in recruiting enough participants.

"The recruitment challenge facing our HCQ trial has made it unlikely that the clinical team will be able to collect meaningful data within a reasonable time frame to determine the effectiveness of HCQ in treating patients with COVID-19," according to the statement by Novartis.

Novartis was aiming to enroll 444 participants, according to clinictrials.gov.