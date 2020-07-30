There are two clear things about the alarming drop in US relations with China.

America's long policy of trying to make China a nation that abides by the rules of the global system and ultimately democratizes is so much of the 1990s. 21st century China under President Xi Jinping sees itself on a historic mission to demonstrate that its centralized authoritarian control system, twinned with a powerful economy, can improve the Western order.
After confronting Xi over the U.S.-China trade deal, Trump now appears to be getting tough: He recently shut down China's consulate in Houston, accuses him of operating a vast spy network on U.S. soil, and has turned Beijing into a goat. atoning for your own coronavirus errors. And people in Biden's foreign policy orbit seem to agree with the hard-line secretary of state of the current administration, Mike Pompeo, that the compromise principle that has long underlined US-China relations does not has been fulfilled. The former vice president's campaign website promises to target "countries like China" in his plan to revive US-based supply chains and boost American industry.
A Biden presidency could be more successful than Trump's in enlisting allies in Europe and Asia as a counterweight to Chinese power. But Democrats hope to erase Biden's memories of trying to forge a mentor role with the up-and-coming Xi years ago, and his vote in the Senate to admit China to the WTO, the step that fueled his economic growth.
Whoever wins in November, politics points to a president who will be tough on China.
再见, Chengdu
Relations between the United States and China sink further every 72 hours, it is beginning to seem. On Monday, the US consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu closed after Beijing ordered employees to leave in three days, in retaliation for Washington's closure of a Chinese consulate the last week. Thirty-five years after then Vice President George H.W. Bush opened the Chengdu consulate, with a worker removing his badge on Sunday under the careful surveillance of a police officer.