There are two clear things about the alarming drop in US relations with China.

America's long policy of trying to make China a nation that abides by the rules of the global system and ultimately democratizes is so much of the 1990s. 21st century China under President Xi Jinping sees itself on a historic mission to demonstrate that its centralized authoritarian control system, twinned with a powerful economy, can improve the Western order.

After confronting Xi over the U.S.-China trade deal, Trump now appears to be getting tough: He recently shut down China's consulate in Houston, accuses him of operating a vast spy network on U.S. soil, and has turned Beijing into a goat. atoning for your own coronavirus errors. And people in Biden's foreign policy orbit seem to agree with the hard-line secretary of state of the current administration, Mike Pompeo, that the compromise principle that has long underlined US-China relations does not has been fulfilled. The former vice president's campaign website promises to target "countries like China" in his plan to revive US-based supply chains and boost American industry.

A Biden presidency could be more successful than Trump's in enlisting allies in Europe and Asia as a counterweight to Chinese power. But Democrats hope to erase Biden's memories of trying to forge a mentor role with the up-and-coming Xi years ago, and his vote in the Senate to admit China to the WTO, the step that fueled his economic growth.

Whoever wins in November, politics points to a president who will be tough on China.