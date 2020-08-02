There have been more shootings in New York this year than in all of 2019

There have been more shootings this year in New York City than in all of 2019.

A 24-year-old man who came in bleeding at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Saturday night has brought the city's total number of shootings this year to 777, surpassing the 776 recorded for all of last year, Police Department data reveals. of New York compiled by The Post.

And it's only the first days of August, with five more months before the end of the year.

"It only gets worse from here," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant and associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

"As the shootings continue, so will the retaliation. It is a vicious circle that the NYPD worked hard to mitigate, but that they can no longer, and in some cases are willing to do. "

The shooting plague of the year has affected all municipalities, killing or injuring 942 victims and reducing not only gang members, but also innocent children.

New Yorkers' hearts were broken when stray bullets ended the life of Bronx hoop teen star Brandon Hendricks on June 28 and 1-year-old Brooklyn boy Davell Gardner, shot to death in his stroller. July 13 at a Brooklyn barbecue.

Except for surpassing last year's count, the victim of the 2020 777 shooting wouldn't have caught the attention of those tragedies.

Received by police at Lincoln Hospital, he explained that he was outside at 135th Street and Alexander Avenue, and that he had heard the sound of the shooting, a police source told The Post.

He only realized he had been shot when he felt the pain of his injury.

"I've been living here 55 years, and I've never seen it so bad," neighbor Mario Martinez said later Saturday night.

"There are more weapons. I told you when I grew up here, the worst weapon was a knife," he said.

"Chains and bats. It was then that I grew up. Then came the next generation. Weapons.

He added: "I don't think it will improve."

New York had already reached the grim milestone overnight Friday through Saturday morning, with five shootings, three of them fatal, in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx.

That uproar of violence started around 11 p.m. In the Bronx on Friday, when police said a 21-year-old Shaiquan Wilson was shot dead by a masked shooter at a meeting outside 1741 Randall Avenue in the Clason Point neighborhood of the Bronx.

The shooter, wearing a white face mask and all-black clothing, including a hoodie that covered his eyes, can be seen in heartbreaking surveillance footage released by police walking toward Wilson, and pulling a silver pistol out of his pocket.

The killer escaped, police say.

Ninety minutes later, at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Forest Byrd, 34, 34, was fatally shot in the waist just around the corner from his home in Laconia, also in The Bronx. His shooter also ran into the wind, police say.

And about half an hour after sunrise Saturday, a 35-year-old man from Dix ​​Avenue was shot dead in the hallway of his Far Rockaway, Queens apartment.

That suspect is also at large, police said.

"" There are shootings here all the time, "said a 63-year-old neighbor who had been walking home from the laundry when she heard the all too familiar sound of the shooting.

"There are gang members around here," he said. "When I have to go out, I go out and come back."

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the police have put forth a litany of possible explanations for the bloodshed: the coronavirus pandemic, the corresponding court closings, anti-police sentiment, new restrictive legislation, the dissolution of the unit against the crime of the New York police and he -decided the notion that prisoners released under the state bond reform law were to blame.

De Blasio has offered only a vague plan to combat the problem that largely amounts to arms buyback programs and an increase in foot patrols in high-shot areas.

Meanwhile, Hizzoner has declined to address the correlation between the increase in gun violence and the dissolution of the 600-unit New York police officers responsible for taking guns off the streets.

Gun arrests increased 8 percent compared to last year when the crime unit was disbanded on June 15, but fell 60 percent in the past four weeks, authorities said Monday.

The troubling trend started in May, when the city experienced a 64 percent increase in shootings during the month compared to 2019.

In late June, the city counted 205 shots, a 130 percent jump from last year.

Two Brooklyn precincts accounted for 109 shootings, about 14 percent of the shootings across the city.

The 75th Precinct in Eastern New York recorded 58 shootings so far this year, about 14 percent more than last year's count at the moment.

Nearby Brownsville District 73 has recorded 51 shootings so far, an increase of 50 percent from 34 counted last year.

And the Upper West Side District 24 saw the largest percentage increase in the Big Apple, from just one shooting at this time last year, to seven, a 600 percent increase, according to the data.

Additional reports by Georgett Roberts, Dean Balsamini and Laura Italiano