There is a 48-state salmonella outbreak related to domestic poultry, and more people are infected than in previous years





As of this week, 938 people have been infected with salmonella in 2020. Cases have almost doubled in the past month: 473 people have been sickened since the last case report in June, the CDC said.

The alleged culprit in this outbreak is poultry. Public health officials interviewed more than 400 of the people who fell ill with salmonella, and 74% of them said they had had contact with chicks and ducklings.

Since the first disease was reported in January, the CDC said 15 outbreaks have been identified in various states. So far, three of them, found in Kentucky and Oregon, have been linked to poultry and their chicken coops. The CDC did not speculate why more people were infected in 2020 than in previous years. Their schedule of reported cases shows that cases began to increase in late March (cases generally increase in the spring, when poultry is most popular, the CDC said). Chicks and ducks can carry salmonella in their digestive tract, which does not harm them but can cause diarrhea, fever and painful cramps in humans who are exposed to the bacteria in the feathers or eggs of birds or in their droppings. Frequent hand washing after handling animals or objects in your environment, such as eggs, is the best way to prevent infection, according to the CDC. The CDC also encourages poultry owners to refrain from kissing or snuggling up to their animals or letting them into the home. It is also best to keep children younger than 5 years away from animals, as young children are more likely to become seriously ill from the infection.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.