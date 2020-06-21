There is a difference between the statues of Abraham Lincoln and the Confederate generals (opinion)

The problem is the legacy of white supremacy.

Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens put it in a speech in March 1861: "Our new government is based on … the great truth that black is not equal to white man; that the subordination of slavery to the superior race is its naturalness and normality. condition. "

This is a matter of hatred, not inheritance.

And today we are seeing the Confederate statutes collapse across the country and the Confederate flags banned from NASCAR racing. Leading military figures say the time has come to rename military bases named after Confederate generals, even as President Donald Trump makes his opposition clear.

But as the nation faces the ugliest aspects of its history, we must recognize that there is a fundamental difference between statues of American presidents like Abraham Lincoln and statues of American traitors like Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Progress is being made. In Charleston, South Carolina, Mayor John Tecklenburg announced Wednesday that the city would tear down the statue of Secession and Slavery Defender John C. Calhoun and place it in a museum.

This is overdue and all for good. Some of these statues were raised by the sons and daughters of the Confederates, perhaps trying to find a measure of dignity in defeat, while also literally aiming to recast history. Others were erected in the years after the Supreme Court ordered desegregation in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 to send a message of southern defiance.

In the end, they were all statues honoring people who committed armed treason against the United States to perpetuate slavery. Today we are in the midst of a backlog of accounts, but as it progresses, there is always the question of how far to go. As conservative columnist George Will put it, "The four most important words in politics are: up to a point."

Last Sunday, a statue of Thomas Jefferson was shot down in Portland, Oregon.

Apparently in response, a three-year debate I had on CNN with fellow commentator Angela Rye was picked up by conservative media and re-poured online. In it, he argued that the Founding Fathers, including Washington and Jefferson, should be removed because they were slaves. Good people may disagree, but I felt this position would be used to fuel arguments for the right to resist tearing down Confederate statues. They are doing exactly that.

In recent days, a statue of Abraham Lincoln in London was defaced by protesters (along with a statue of Winston Churchill). In New York City this week, the Speaker of the City Council order knocking down a statue of Thomas Jefferson. In Oregon, a statue of George Washington was downed and set on fire, tagged with graffiti that called him a "genocidal colonialist."

People have disfigured and called for the removal of Christopher Columbus statues erected by Italian immigrants as a source of cultural pride, though some mayors, such as Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, have resisted calls to overthrow Columbus.

But in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh announced his support to tear down a Lincoln statue, the original of which was paid for with money raised by freed slaves and dedicated by Frederick Douglass in Washington, DC.

This week we celebrate June 16 – June 19. It marks the day that the last slaves were freed in Texas, completing the work of the Emancipation Proclamation before ratification of the 13th Amendment. (Contrary to what Trump claims, the President does not deserve credit for making the celebration "very famous.")

But if, in this long-awaited moment of change, we cannot distinguish between a statue of Abraham Lincoln and one of Jefferson Davis while debating the legacy of slavery, then we are in real trouble.

Many of the Founding Fathers were slave owners. Some denounced slavery irregularly, as Jefferson did in the first draft of the Declaration of Independence (the paragraph was removed due to opposition from southern delegates to the Continental Congress). Jefferson, of course, had slaves and fathered several children by Sally Hemmings, the slaved half-sister of his deceased wife. At the end of his life, he despaired that slavery would destroy the country.

Washington arranged to free slaves in his will. Other founders, such as John Adams, never had slaves, while Benjamin Franklin (who owned two slaves and eventually freed them) and Alexander Hamilton advocated abolition.

Washington and Jefferson, despite all their flaws, tried to create and unite the nation. Jefferson Davis and his Confederate cohorts attempted to destroy him to defend the evil institution of slavery.

History is messy and we have an obligation to correct mistakes and provide crucial context that is missing from what remains. We should build new statues for the forgotten heroes of Reconstruction, pioneer African American congresses like Robert Smalls and Hiram Revels, and give black Union soldiers the importance they have been denied. We should have more statues for Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. We should rename army bases like Fort Bragg to modern military heroes like Colin Powell, who trained there as a soldier in 1962.

In this calculation we must try to find true reconciliation. We are all imperfect people struggling to form a more perfect union, but we can surely agree that there is a difference between the statues of Jefferson Davis and Thomas Jefferson, let alone Abraham Lincoln and Confederate generals, in our civic spaces.