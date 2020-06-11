There is a name for magical places where the police play a limited but vital role (opinion)

Now he, Floyd, and countless other blacks whose lives have been unfairly extinguished are inspiring an unprecedented push to transform the police in the United States, including calls to "evict the police," as the rallying cry continues. .

Equitable surveillance, including science-based measures to reduce violence and increase officer accountability, can make us safer. At the same time, this is not just a police problem. The stories ending with the death of black people at the hands of the police begin long before an officer picks up a man's hands or knocks on a woman's door. Our solutions must also start there.

After Floyd's murder, some black people feel pain and anger that don't seem to fit our bodies. That's because it doesn't fit in our lives.

We are witnessing the unpaid debt owed to black communities after generations of white supremacy and neglect expire. Slavery and Jim Crow were the main ones. Interest compounded in the form of legal discrimination, targeted divestment, and fantastic faith in the "trickle down" economy.

Now, we starve the most vulnerable services that could really help. We eliminate social services and job training. We fund substance abuse treatment and see affordable housing disappear. We then dispatched law enforcement, the institution that was historically tasked with enforcing our explicitly racist laws, from slavery to cities at sunset, to face the consequences.

There is no quick fix, and pretend there may be insults in the memory of every extinct life off camera and every forgotten neighborhood behind a red line. We need a holistic reinvention of public security that provides us with tools beyond coercion, arrest and force. That will require a massive public investment planned by many of those who call to underfund the police.

Imagine what these magical places would look like, pure fantasy, according to some detractors. Residents with substance abuse problems would receive treatment, not stun guns. People who have nowhere to live would receive housing, not harassment. And healthcare professionals, not the police, would be the first line of defense against pandemics like Covid-19. Law enforcement would play a vital, but more limited role.

However, these places are not fantasy. They already exist, often just miles from neighborhoods where tragic stories like George Floyd's begin. The common phrase we use for them: The Suburbs. In dormitory communities and suburban cities across the country, we have been doing for generations exactly what the disbursement movement now requires of black communities.

While public safety infrastructure does not exist in the United States, wealthy families, who are more likely to be white and live in the suburbs, can effectively buy it with private wealth. They may have the means to send a teen with drug addiction to a treatment center or arrange tutoring for a student at risk of dropping out of school. A young adult with no income may have a larger network through which to find work and a safe home to return to if they stumble.

Statistics, and common sense, tell us that when communities have the tools to alter the trajectories of these stories before the police get involved, violence and death at the hands of the police becomes much less likely.

In Milwaukee, one of the most segregated cities in the United States, black residents are six times more likely to be killed by their police officers. That's less about whether or not the police in Milwaukee hate black people, and more about the fact that the police are the only available public safety option.

People, especially the police themselves, want to live in communities where no one has to call the police. Every police chief I know would appreciate a reorientation towards the job they do best and far from covering a large number of unaddressed crises.

The severity of our collective refusal to invest equitably in communities carries individual stories toward state-sponsored violence. To write different endings, we need a national commitment to pay our debt in full and build the kind of holistic public security system currently available only through private wealth. A commitment to plant trees in communities where concrete dominates.

That, in turn, would allow police departments to do much less, even as they work toward a new form of policing better aligned with the values ​​of the communities they serve. It will not be quick or easy. But, eventually, it could allow us to breathe truly free.