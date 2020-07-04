There is absolutely no way for Trump to abandon the 2020 race

Having repeatedly survived the unsurpassable, we are supposed to believe that President Trump could abandon the presidential race before it actually begins due to a series of negative polls. This is the latest talk between (unnamed) Republicans, according to a widely reported Fox News report and talking cable news heads.

Trump is a volatile figure, and things could get weird if he falls behind in the past few weeks. But the idea that he is going to fall on his sword because conventional wisdom has abruptly turned against his possibilities goes against everything we know about him.

Good luck in convincing him that he's going to lose after surviving the "Access Hollywood" film that made Republican Party officials leave him en masse, and after he prevailed on an election night when many people closest to him they thought it would surely go to defeat. .

There is nothing that any political consultant, pollster, or adviser can tell you about your dire political condition that you have not heard and dismissed before.

If polls look bad for him now, Hillary Clinton also had important leads in 2016.

The assumption behind Trump's talk he could drop is that the president would want to avoid the psychological sting of a loss, but he has already pointed out how he would handle defeat, saying it was stolen.

Anonymous Republicans speculating on this scenario are surely casting wishes and assuming that some other Republican presidential candidate would be better for the party's chances. This is also doubtful.

How would the great drop and switch function work? The party would be implicitly admitting that the republican president in power was such a disaster that he could not even run for a second term, and then turned around and asked voters four more years for another republican president.

One of the points of this exercise would be to repudiate Trump, but how could the party plausibly do that after endorsing him with loyalty and enthusiasm for four years? Who would be a candidate to turn the page? The natural successor would be Vice President Mike Pence, but he is obviously more associated with Trump than with any other party figure other than the president's immediate family.

How about a critic of Trump, say, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse? But such an election would be a whiplash-inducing change of direction for a party led the previous time by Trump.

The president's base would not disappear even if Trump said he would not run again, and his sentiments would have to be taken into account, not to mention that Trump's loyalists would constitute a disproportionate share of the Republican convention delegates, who presumably would. make the choice of a new candidate.

In a moment of great populist passion in the Republican Party, deciding on a presidential candidate without the direct opinion of any voter would be very dangerous, to say the least, and more likely to lead to civil war than courtesy.

Then there is the question of Trump himself. Unless the scenario of pulling away from Trump becomes even more implausible and involves him resigning the presidency and Marine One leaving him in a monastery to begin a four-month silent retreat, he is not going to quietly abide by some other Republican soaking all the public attention that comes with being one of the two people who will be the next president of the United States.

Perhaps former Vice President Joe Biden has a lasting 10-point lead, in which case there is nothing the Republican Party can do to avoid a terrible blow. If Biden is that strong, some emergency replacement Republican candidate, hastily elected in the midst of political panic, is not going to win either.

The race is more likely to tighten naturally and Trump is behind but within range and has a chance to hit. Still, there is no way for him to resign without even trying to win the ultimate vindication of any president, and the final rejection of his critics.

Twitter: @RichLowry