There is no & # 39; rulebook & # 39; for EMT to respond to protests amid pandemic

The need to protect against the coronavirus adds another complication to the efforts of emergency teams in these dangerous conditions. His personal protective equipment (PPE) can be difficult to use in a crowd, emergency medical services officials said. Also, switching from that equipment to the equipment necessary to protect doctors from bullets, rocks, or tear gas can be challenging.

Brent Stevenson, assistant chief of the Denver Division of Health Paramedics, said dealing with a protest and a pandemic is unknown territory.

"I don't think there is a rulebook for me to really figure out what we are going to do," he said.

Furthermore, many crews must overcome fatigue caused by months of fighting against Covid-19. In Dallas, some senior EMS officers have worked every day for the past few weeks, said EMS deputy director Tami Kayea.

First responders are trained to handle emergencies at major events. And despite the fact that many protesters have assembled peacefully, the size and mobility of last week's protests surprised EMS officials in some cities.

"Any big gathering of people is unpredictable in nature because they are just people," said Sean Larkins, superintendent of emergency medical services in Detroit. "You never know what could happen."

An additional consideration is how to distinguish yourself from the police and deflect any hostility from the crowd, several EMS officials said. In Oakland, California, the word "doctor" is printed on the vests, said the private ambulance shift commander.

In Sacramento, California, firefighters wear bright yellow fire jackets that set them apart from police, said Keith Wade, paramedic captain and public information officer for the Sacramento Fire Department.

"They are not there for war," Wade said. "They are there to help."

In that setting, treating people who get sick or injured while participating in a protest becomes more challenging.

On June 1 in Dallas, Kayea began putting ambulances and personnel in position for the nightly protest at 5 p.m. Hundreds of people were expected and the city had experienced violence and looting the night before.

The city issued a curfew for certain areas that had been hit by the looting. When the protesters arrived, they began to move out of the area controlled by Kayea and her team. Kayea had to move her staff and redraw the map showing where her team would respond to emergencies, all in real time, she said.

Complicating work is crowding, and sometimes chaos, during a protest that can make it difficult to assess health needs when a call for help arrives. Additionally, tear gas and other tools used by the police to control protesters can cause similar symptoms. to those associated with Covid-19, Kayea said.

When a sick person seeks help, the crowded environment can make it difficult to transmit important information.

"You don't know where you are. You don't know what's going on because you're in public," said Wes Hopkins, division chief of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services in Texas. "Is noisy".

Hopkins got to work early on May 31 after protesters blocked a highway the day before. Authorities expected continued problems that night. He organized the command post, instructed doctors to get the equipment they needed, and worked through logistics, such as where doctors would meet if necessary.

He anticipated a crowd and realized that it meant an increased risk of spreading Covid-19. To protect his equipment, he said, he had his doctors pack additional equipment. He also asked them to take frequent breaks during the day to wash their hands, eat and hydrate. The temperature in Austin hit the mid-80s that day.

Hopkins said he wanted to make sure they didn't "become patient in what is a very long weekend for us."

However, even while preparing for the possibility of mass casualties at the rally, the department received an alert just before dusk about a person on the sidewalk who was not feeling well. A special unit, with personal protective equipment, made its way through the crowd and eventually found the person who "met all the criteria" for the virus, Hopkins said.

On May 29, Heidi Nishimoto received the news that protests were expected to form in Oakland, California. Nishimoto works as a shift commander for Falck USA, a private ambulance company that contracts with Alameda County to respond to emergencies.

He also leads a tactical team of doctors trained to handle extremely dangerous situations and integrate with the police to provide medical support.

"We are under fire," said Nishimoto.

That night, his team would have to test his training. As Nishimoto was circling in his command vehicle, he received news that a shooter he had driven had struck the two security guards at a nearby federal building. The tactical team took action.

A group a block away rushed to the scene on foot, he said. Two ambulances arrived in three minutes. They quickly stabilized the guards and transported them to a hospital.

However, one man died from the wounds, he said.

Nishimoto described the experience as surreal. Tactically speaking, his team completed the job without a problem. Emotionally, the episode "was a terrible night for all of us," said Nishimoto. "We had to handle that and go back to the hot zone."